Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Volunteers with the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol spotted a rare white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand while checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach, Sunday, according to an Associated Press, South Carolina, report Monday.

A Facebook page post from the Town of Kiawah Island shared that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol had discovered this creamy white colored hatchling Sunday morning. Typically, a baby sea turtle is gray or green in color.

The turtle is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation. It is extremely rare and reduces the chance of the sea turtle surviving because of the lack of camouflage.

