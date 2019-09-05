SC deputies capture baby gator, name him Dorian ahead of massive hurricane

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County helped capture an alligator after one was reported on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Broughton Road to assist the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with locating the alligator.

Once officials were able to capture the 3.5 foot-long alligator, they decided to name him Alligator Dorian.

After being handled by professionals, Dorian was relocated to a safer area, according to officials.

“We tried to tell you all… there is a zero-tolerance for looters! Even those looters with a tail… and claws. This little baby gator …. is under arrest for looting in the Town of Moncks Corner,” deputies posted in jest along with images of the baby gator.

