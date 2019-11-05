Teen charged after puppy stolen during adoption event in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A puppy stolen from a rescue event in Holly Springs over the weekend is back where she belongs.

The rescue says social media helped raise awareness about the missing puppy and played a roll in getting her home.

Playing in her foster family’s front yard, Pisa the puppy has no idea how many people spent the weekend worried about her. The puppy was at an adoption event for Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation in Holly Springs Saturday afternoon.

“All of the sudden someone said, ‘I think that guy just ran away with Pisa’,” recalled Christy Street with Pawfect Match.

While some volunteers tried to run after the person who snatched the pup, others called police. The rescue also turned to social media for help.

“We started sharing it everywhere,” said Street, “Posted it all over Facebook, Instagram, asked everyone in Holly Springs to share it on their neighborhood site, on the Nextdoor app and all those things.”

People who saw the posts joined the search and reported puppy sightings, but volunteers went home Saturday night without Pisa.

“You worry that you will never see her again,” said Street. “You just don’t know what people’s minds are like or what their intentions are.”

Sunday, the rescue got the call everyone wanted. Holly Springs Police say a teenager took the dog and a family member turned the puppy over to police.

“They did the right thing by getting her and turning her back in to us ,” said Street, adding that the puppy seems happy and healthy.

Police say the teen who took Pisa has been charged with misdemeanor larceny.

“We just hope that he doesn’t continue that pattern and learns his lesson and maybe does some community service at an animal shelter,” said Street.

A Pawfect Match says Pisa already has several adoption applications and the rescue is working to match her with her perfect home.

