Tenn. man still searching in Durham for his lost dog Bleu

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Tennessee man said he is still looking in the Durham community for his missing dog, Bleu.

Cameron Webb, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, was passing through Durham on Thanksgiving Day when he decided to stay at the Red Roof Inn on North Pointe Drive.

Webb said he took the collar off Bleu when they got into the hotel room, and then the dog ran out.

“I immediately freaked out and went to the front desk, bawling and then they help me look for him,” Webb said.

Unfortunately, Bleu was not anywhere near the hotel.

The next day, Webb posted on the website “PawBoost” about his missing dog, and then he said the messages started coming in from people in Durham.

“Ever since then people have just been coming out of the woodwork to look for the dog,” Webb said.

Webb said people have also been offering to buy him food, gas and a place to stay while he searches for Bleu.

Even though Bleu has not been found yet, Webb said he just wants to say “thank you” to the community.

If you see the dog, call Webb’s cell phone number at 615-753-6122.

More headlines from CBS17.com: