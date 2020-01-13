This tortoise had so much sex he saved his species — and now he’s retiring

GALAPAGOS ISLANDS (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A playboy tortoise could put the late Hugh Hefner to shame.

He got around a lot — and played a big role in making sure his subspecies didn’t go extinct.

His name is Diego and he’s at least 100 years old.

His unstoppable libido is credited as a major reason for the survival of his fellow giant tortoises on Isla Española in the Galapagos.

He was shipped there from the San Diego Zoo as part of a breeding program.

In the 1960s, there were just two males and 12 females of his species alive on the island.

Diego and 14 other male tortoises in the breeding program helped boost the population to more than 2,000.

But the Galapagos National Park Service believes Diego is now the patriarch of about 40 percent of that population.

With his mission accomplished, Diego is retiring as a stud and is being returned to the wild.

