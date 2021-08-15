Triangle rescue groups team up to help special needs puppies rescued from NC hoarding situation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rescue groups in the Triangle are teaming up to help a pair of puppies find homes.

Rescuers say they saved them from a hoarding situation in June, then realized the pups were dealing with a medical issue. After figuring out how to manage their disorder, they’re now looking for perfect families.

Dogs who end up in rescues often don’t have the easiest start in life.

“Most of them have a story, and most of them are not good,” said Angela Hall, who fosters with Triangle Beagle Rescue.

This story started in Lexington, North Carolina.

“Mama Halley and her five puppies, they came from a hoarding situation,” said Hall, who fostered the family.

Hall noticed two of the puppies, Mars and Venus, were having trouble keeping food down and were losing weight. A vet determined they have a disorder called megaesophagus and can’t properly swallow food.

Nicole Kincaid is familiar with megaesophagus.

“The muscles in the esophagus cannot pull the food into the esophagus,” she explained.

Kincaid founded Perfectly Imperfect Pups, a Raleigh Rescue that helps dogs with medical needs. She’s fostered six dogs with the disorder including Stone, a great Dane mix with megaesophagus.

Kincaid helped Triangle Beagle Rescue ensure that Venus and Mars receive the best care. That means they have to eat sitting upright. Now, the puppies can eat while being held in carriers. When they get bigger, they can use a special kind of chair, like Stone does.

“They play like normal dogs, they get into trouble like normal dogs, they are normal except in the way that they eat,” said Kincaid.

Now that rescuers know exactly what the puppies need, they’re looking for families to adopt the dogs.

Families must be willing to put in some extra effort at mealtime. The dogs will need a special consistency of food and may need to eat three times a day. They also must sit upright and remain upright for about half an hour after eating. Dogs with megaesophagus also generally need medication.

“They’re fantastic dogs — they’re very loving,” said Kincaid. “It’s just a little bit of time out of your day.”

Mars and Venus are doing well now with their new way of eating.

“They just thrived right away,” said Hall. “It’s amazing how resilient animals are.”

Mars and Venus are available for adoption at https://www.tribeagles.org/. Stone, the great Dane mix, is available at https://pipsrescue.org/