RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Friends of Wake County Animal Center organization is looking for rescue groups to house a goat and dog.

Felix, a male dog, and Cinnamon, a female goat, are best friends and are truly bonded, the shelter said.

“We have a VERY unique situation and we need your help to find a RESCUE who can take this bonded pair and find them the perfect home,” the group said in a post.

Felix and Cinnamon (Friends of Wake County Animal Center)

Felix is around a year old, 60 pounds, and is not neutered. The group said Felix and Cinnamon sleep together and are with each other 24/7 — except when they eat.

The organization said a few rescue groups reached out and staff are working with the rescue groups.