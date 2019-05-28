Veterans adopt pets in Wake County as SPCA offers Memorial Day special Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zach Elliot with the dog he adopted on Memorial Day. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- On a day reserved for honoring those who lost their lives serving our country, the SPCA of Wake County also wanted to help veterans and current military members by offering them a chance to add a new member to their family.

All weekend, the SPCA waived pet adoption fees for veterans and current members of the military adopting animals, as long as the animals are at least a year old.

Air Force veteran Zach Elliot and his family spent the afternoon getting to know a hound named Scott and decided to adopt him. Elliott says he appreciates the adoption special for service members.

"This is a great thing right here," he said.

Alfonzo Meeks agrees.

"This is one way they’re reaching out just showing some appreciation," said Meeks, who served in the Army in the 1970s.

He adopted Cosmo and says pets can make a big difference in veterans' lives.

"A lot of times I’m alone so this will be a little company for me," he explained.

"It’s definitely a strong bond that can help you through some tough times," said Tiffany Henry with the SPCA of Wake County.

"A lot of people they go through a lot of stuff, especially our military families, and what better way to help with a little bit of therapy than puppy love," she added.

"Sometimes it helps your anxiety level and things like that," said Elliott. "Having the pets around helps a lot."

The SPCA says this was the first year for the adoption special and about 20 people took advantage of it.

Going forward, veterans and members of the military will receive half-off adoption fees for adult animals. In order to get the discount, people must show a military ID.

