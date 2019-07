BERLIN (CBS NEWSPATH) – Happy birthday Jiao Qing!

Berlin Zoo’s male panda celebrated his 9th birthday Monday.

Qing received his very own sweet potato and beetroot cake.

Take a look at the birthday boy enjoying his treats.

