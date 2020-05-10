NELIGH, Neb. (CNN Newsource) — A driver will recover after a semi-truck carrying a load of cattle flipped over, spilling some of the cows.
The violent crash, which happened late Thursday night, was caught on video.
We must warn you that some viewers might find this video disturbing.
This security video is from Lucky Joe’s liquor store in Neligh, Nebraska.
It shows the semi-truck making a turn, and flipping as it veers off the road — hitting a pole.
The truck flips over releasing the cattle as they burst through the roof of the trailer.
The cows landed inches away from the liquor store.
The store wasn’t damaged but some of the cows had to be put down.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Police officer accused of raping woman he pulled over for speeding in Louisiana
- Woman shot in chest in Raleigh, later walks into hospital, police say
- VIDEO: NC crews rescue tanker captain 400 miles off coast after he suffers possible stroke
- Smithfield Foods responds after tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturns
- VIDEO: Cows burst through roof of flipped truck during crash at liquor store