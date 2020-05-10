VIDEO: Cows burst through roof of flipped truck during crash at liquor store

NELIGH, Neb. (CNN Newsource) — A driver will recover after a semi-truck carrying a load of cattle flipped over, spilling some of the cows.

The violent crash, which happened late Thursday night, was caught on video.

We must warn you that some viewers might find this video disturbing.

This security video is from Lucky Joe’s liquor store in Neligh, Nebraska.

It shows the semi-truck making a turn, and flipping as it veers off the road — hitting a pole.

The truck flips over releasing the cattle as they burst through the roof of the trailer.

The cows landed inches away from the liquor store.

The store wasn’t damaged but some of the cows had to be put down.

More headlines from CBS17.com: