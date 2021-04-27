VIDEO: Dog steals pizza off SUV, but causes $200 in paint damage

O’FALLON, Mo. (CBS Newspath) — A pizza delivery in Missouri is costing a family a lot more than the pizza they ordered.

A homeowner said her son ordered delivery from the Domino’s Pizza on Pheasant Meadow Drive around 11:15 p.m. last Tuesday.

The family said they waited hours, and called the restaurant multiple times, eventually going to sleep without the pizza.

The family eventually checked their home surveillance cameras and saw that the delivery driver brought the pizzas there around 11:45 the night before. But the delivery person put the pizza on their daughter’s new SUV, then left.

The next morning, around 6:30 a.m., a lucky dog sniffed the pizzas out and dragged one of them off the hood of the SUV.

In the process, the pooch scratched up the SUV, leaving significant damage totaling almost $200.

After multiple complaints, the family said Domino’s is working to repair the damage.