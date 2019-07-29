VIDEO: Moose, calf walk in front of police cruiser

ANCHORAGE, AK (NEWSPATH) — A police officer in Alaska had a close call over the weekend.

The Anchorage Police Department released the video showing Officer Welch driving her patrol car when a moose and her calf walk in front of it.

Luckily, the officer slowed down and stopped.

Fortunately everyone is OK, including the officer.

According to the police department’s FB post, “This is a great reminder: we share this beautiful place with all kinds of wildlife. They’re always around.

Keep an eye out and be safe!”

