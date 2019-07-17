VIDEO: Rhino rescued from flooded park in India on Tuesday

INDIA (CBS NEWSPATH) – Forest officials in India’s Assam’s Kaziranga National Park rescued a rhino calf on Tuesday.

The rhino was located in the flooded park and brought to a rescue center for observation.

Around 80 % of the park, which is home to the endangered one-horn rhinoceros, has been flooded by the Brahmaputra river, which flows along the sanctuary, according to a forest officer.

Officials in Assam, say floodwaters have killed at least 19 people and caused hardship to approximately 4.5 million people.

