VIDEO: Sea turtle hatchlings make first journey to sea at SC island
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - A large number of baby sea turtles were hatched over the weekend on an island near Beaufort.
The hatchlings were caught on camera struggling through the sand as they made their first trip from nest to ocean on Hunting Island Sunday.
Several volunteers lined the path to the beach to make sure the hatchlings made the journey safely.
At least 15 baby sea turtles were seen plodding in the sand to the ocean.
The video is from Eat, Sleep, Play Beaufort.
