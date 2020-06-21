VIDEO: Service dog returned to owner after van is stolen with the puppy inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A week ago, things were looking pretty grim for Bobby Linville.

His van with his 8-month-old husky mix service dog inside had been stolen from a parking lot at the Oceanfront early in the morning June 12.

His dog, Baby Girl Blue, was nowhere to be found.

WAVY-TV met up with Linville Wednesday so he could tell his story and make a public plea for help finding his service dog, which provides him with emotional and physical support.

“I don’t care about my van. My boss owns a car lot, I can get another vehicle. A vehicle is a dime a dozen, but my dog, you can’t replace that. My dog was my right-hand man or woman, you know what I’m saying? Like, my best friend, my everything, I’m trying not to cry as we speak,” he said Wednesday.

But, the story has a happy ending.

On Friday, after a long week apart, the pair was reunited.

A Norfolk spokeswoman said Wednesday night that a Norfolk Animal Care Center had custody of the dog.

Linville and Baby Girl Blue met back up in Virginia Beach just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

After Linville was reunited with his pup, the Norfolk Animal Care Center posted on its Facebook page giving details about how Baby Girl Blue was found.

“We witness miracles here at NACC, and sometimes we get to be part of them,” the center wrote. “As you can see from the photo, Baby Girl Blue practically fainted with joy at seeing her human, Bobby Linville.”

The center said NACC staff saw a news report Wednesday night about the missing dog and recognized her right away — Baby Girl Blue had been brought into the shelter by a Norfolk Police officer.

The officer had found her in Kimball Terrace.

“The NPD officer was so taken by her and her sweet nature that he submitted an application to adopt her if her owner could not be located. His dog, a beagle adopted from NACC years ago, had died earlier this year,” NACC wrote.

NACC staff called both WAVY and the Virginia Beach Police Department in an effort to find Linville where he likes to paint at the Oceanfront.

Before returning Baby Girl Blue, NACC updated her rabies shots and gave her a microchip.

“And we want you all to witness the miracle of what a dog’s love means to this human,” NACC wrote.

Linville also said he has set up a GoFundMe to try to get a new van.

