Video shows police officers rescue two young deer from swimming pool

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Police officers in Parma, Ohio, rescued two fawns from an in-ground swimming pool on Sunday.
The Parma Police Department posted video of the efforts to its Facebook page on Tuesday.
The homeowner told officers the deer were in the pool for more than an hour as she tried to help them. The video shows police steer the deer to the edge using pool nets before one officer pulls the animals from the water.
The deer were tired and stumbled before running off.
