VIDEO: Stray alligator relocated from causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooding

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray alligator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot along the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.

Torrential rain from Cristobal led to areas being flooded — which invited the alligator into a parking lot at the causeway it typically might not visit.

Officers managed to get a rope around the gator and struggled to move it.

After some time, they removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.

A bystander provided video of the officers relocating the gator.

