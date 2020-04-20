Volunteers rescue baby owl after it falls from tree near Raleigh lake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby owl was rescued after falling from its nest in a tree at Shelley Lake Park in Raleigh.

Volunteers with American Wildlife Refuge were involved in the Sunday rescue and posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.

The rescue team noted that the mother owl left some food on the ground for the baby after the fall.

They returned the owl to its family in the hole in the tree.

The volunteers also created a “baby gate” out of wood so the little owl won’t fall again.

