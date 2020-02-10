Wake County animal rescue needs volunteers to take dogs for a week during renovations

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A local rescue needs your help.

Saving Grace, based in Wake Forest, is doing a week of renovations on their farm and needs families to take in their dogs for a week-long “slumber party.”

Dogs will need to be picked up on Saturday morning and can be dropped back off on Feb. 24.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, click here for more information.

