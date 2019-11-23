Wake Forest group helps 19 chihuahuas after rescue from hoarding situation

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a group of new tenants on one Wake Forest farm.

However, the landlord and founder of Saving Grace, Molly Goldston, hopes the tenants won’t be there for long.

This week Saving Grace rescued 19 chihuahuas from a hoarding situation in Surry County.

“They were breeding them and then got more than they could deal with,” said Goldston.

Goldston says most of the dogs are in foster homes, and a few have been adopted. She hopes to place all of them in forever homes.

Established in 2004, Saving Grace has placed more than 15,000 dogs into homes. Goldston says taking in large groups of rescues at one time has become an almost weekly occurrence.

“We took in 59 three weeks ago,” said Goldston. “That was from a cruelty case, puppy mill set up.”

Saving Grace works with shelters in 15 different counties. Goldston says resources like spay and neuter options are limited in rural areas, and some pet owners don’t know where to turn if they get overwhelmed.

“A lot of people are afraid to call animal control because they feel like they have a problem and they don’t want to get themselves in trouble or have a happy ending for the dogs. If they call and work with animal control, most of them want to help,” said Goldston.

Goldston wants to help, too, but Saving Grace is funded entirely by donations. Goldston says as the rescued dogs’ medical care bills pile up, so does the need for help.

The organization not only needs donations but families willing to foster dogs, especially moms and puppies — ensuring there is always space at Saving Grace.

“We have so many shelters that depend on us to have space,” said Goldston. “We don’t ever want to totally fill up here and not be able to help other dogs that need us too.”

