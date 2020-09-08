WATCH: Goat jumps in Georgia deputy’s vehicle, eats her paperwork

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (WNCN) – A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia will probably never leave her car door open again.

The deputy was out on duty at the time and when she came back to her cruiser, she found a goat snacking on some of her paperwork she left on her front seat.

She tried to get the goat out, but he was too busy with his meal to be bothered.

When the goat finally left he head-butted the deputy on the way.

Neither the deputy nor the goat were injured.

