WATCH: Man jumps into action to save neighbor’s dog after leash gets stuck in elevator

HOUSTON (CNN) – A said he was just in the right place at the right time when he saved his neighbor’s dog after its leash was caught in an elevator door.

A security camera inside the Houston apartment building captured the incident, which happened on Monday. It shows a woman walk onto the elevator with her dog on a leash.

But the door closed before the dog got on the elevator.

The elevator went down, pulling the other end of the leash down with it. The man, who had just gotten off the elevator, was able to quickly remove the leash from the dog.

The good Samaritan, Johnny Mathis, said the woman was overjoyed when she found out her dog was unharmed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now