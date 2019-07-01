WATCH: Man reunited with dog after car stolen at Texas gas station

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A man that reported his dog was stolen from a Texas gas station, when someone drove off in his car, got some good news Sunday afternoon.

Shane Connant says that he stopped at the Circle K gas station located at FM 620 and Hatch Road in Cedar Park around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Connant says he takes the dog everywhere, and when he stopped to buy water and a snack, he left the car running so that his dog Mosby would have air.

He says he was in the store for about two minutes when he saw someone jump into his car and drive off — taking not only his car and phone, but his beloved pet chihuahua.

“I heard the engine rev and I saw the car driving off and I sort of blacked out, ” Connant says. “I was telling the cashier what had happened and I could still hear my car driving down the road.”

On Sunday, Connant was able to track down his canine companion at the Austin Humane Shelter. The car is still missing, but it doesn’t seem to matter much.

“I am at a loss for words right now. I’m so happy…this is just everything. The car is insignificant at this point. I’m just happy to have him (Mosby). I feel so lucky right now,” Connant said.

Mosby was found in south Austin and turned into the shelter. After going through several steps of verification, Connant was able to reunite with his dog after a four-day absence.

As for the car, Connant immediately filed a police report, and a Cedar Park Police spokeswoman confirms they responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

But it was still mostly about Mosby, the chihuahua. Connant’s friend Heather reached out to KXAN while the search was still on, saying she’s never seen Connant so upset and that the man was “lost” without his precious dog.

He said that Mosby has been with him through a lot, including the death of a previous, older pet.

Connant says he was doing the right thing by leaving his dog in the AC, as he realizes cars can overheat.

Connant’s car is a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon XL with blacked out taillights and a dent on the driver’s door. The license plate is LPZ 0473.

A Cedar Park police spokeswoman says officers are investigating the incident.

