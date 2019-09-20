WATCH: Obi, NC Zoo’s baby chimp, turns 6 months old

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Zoo’s baby chimp turned six months old on Wednesday.

As you can see from the video, he walks on his own and is very alert.

The Zoo gave the public a chance several months ago to name the new baby boy chimpanzee Obi.

The Zoo said Obi is a Nigerian word that means “one who charms” or “heart.”

