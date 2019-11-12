WATCH: Texas drivers stop traffic to rescue dog

HOUSTON, TX (WNCN/CNN Newsource) – A heroic rescue caught on camera. It’s one of those moments in life where you feel totally helpless.

“The first thing that hit our minds was oh my god there’s a dog on the side of the road in the middle of traffic,” said Toby Tinelli.

Tinelli and his family were headed home Sunday evening on the Beltway near Hwy 90. His cell phone was rolling when a dog was spotted running full speed down the freeway.

Tinelli says what happened next could only happen in Houston.

“So everybody was on the same page. It seemed like it was really like a team oriented thing because everybody at the same time slowed down and put flashers on and the first thing everyone cared about was taking care of that dog,” he said.

The pup had gotten loose from its owner who was in an accident further down the freeway, and Houston drivers were not about to let the dog get hurt.

The video captures multiple driers stopping in the middle of the freeway and getting out to try and catch the dog.

“We tried to call him and you see the video of me trying to get him over, and he didn’t have any interest. I’m sure he was terrified,” said Tinelli.

Finally, several people surround the pup and someone grabs his leash, guiding him to safety.

“We brought some water out. My wife had water and a bowl, and we got the dog some water and cooled it down a little bit and it was a big relief,” Tinelli recalled.

The dogs paws were cut up and bleeding, but he was OK.

As for the owner, he was relieved to be reunited with his dog after a heart stopping chase that came to an end thanks to several caring Houstonians.

