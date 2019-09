Del Mar, Calif. (CBS NEWSPATH) – SURF’S UP! About 80 dogs participated in the Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon contest in Del Mar, California on Sunday.

Take a look at the sporty pups as they catch some waves.

