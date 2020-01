BERLIN (CBS NEWSPATH) – Animals at Tierpark Berlin enjoyed a belated Christmas meal on Friday.

Watch some of the zoo residents enjoy their festive feast.

Christmas trees decorated with snacks like peppers, apples and bread were given to the zoo animals.

