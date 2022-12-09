CBS 17 wants to recognize Remarkable Women living in the Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and Chapel Hill areas.

Through Saturday, December 17, you can nominate a woman that helps make our local communities a better place through their efforts.

CBS 17 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group in conjunction with Merz Aesthetics, will recognize four local women in March that you nominated with a special edition of My Carolina.

One local winner will receive $1,000 for their charity and also win a trip to LA to take part in the Remarkable Women program where all the Remarkable Women from across the country will be honored.

Get your nominations in now to recognize the Remarkable Women in your life.