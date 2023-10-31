Remarkable Women is back on CBS 17.

Take time to nominate a woman in your life that you feel makes a difference or impacts your community.

Four local finalists will be selected and featured on CBS 17 News and My Carolina in March 2024, with one finalist chosen to represent the Triangle/Fayetteville area at the national Remarkable Women show in Los Angeles in April 2024.

Last year, CBS 17 featured four truly amazing local women who are making a difference daily. Who will be the four new finalists for 2024? You can help decide by nominating the woman or women you feel are remarkable.

Nominations are being accepted now through November 30th at 11:59 p.m. on our contests page.