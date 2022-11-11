March is National Women’s History Month — a time when women are recognized and honored for the great contributions they have made to the nation and in their local communities.

In recognition of this, CBS 17 and parent company Nexstar Media Group are proud to announce the return of our Remarkable Women event.

You can nominate a woman in your life who does remarkable things in our local communities.

The nomination window will open Monday, November 14th and close on Saturday, December 17th.

This year the event will be larger than ever as the local winner will be sent to L.A. to take part in the national Remarkable Women program.