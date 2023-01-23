Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations for this year’s Remarkable Women contest.

CBS 17 had a record number of amazing entries.

CBS 17 will be bringing you the stories of our four Remarkable Women finalists beginning Wednesday, March 8 on My Carolina, which airs weekdays at 9 a.m.

Every Wednesday in March after that start date, we’ll introduce you to another local Remarkable Woman doing amazing things in our area.

This is all leading up to the announcement of our local Remarkable Women winner that will be representing the Raleigh area in Los Angeles at the national show in early April.