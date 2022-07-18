The first commercial pet food was created in 1860 by electrician James Spratt. The product was made from wheat, vegetables and meat products.

Which Acana cat food is best

Keeping your cat healthy and well-fed is priority number one, so you don’t want to feed your cat just any brand of cat food. However, cats can be finicky, so finding healthy food they enjoy isn’t always easy. Acana is a brand synonymous with quality, and its cat food is made with premium ingredients.

All of Acana’s recipes include 50% premium animal ingredients balanced with vegetables, fruits, vitamins, minerals, probiotics and essential nutrients. It offers many selections, so you should have no problem finding one your pet loves, but the best is Acana Bountiful Catch Cat Food.

What to know before you buy Acana cat food

Wet vs. dry food

You have two choices regarding cat food – wet and dry. Your pet might have a preference, but there are benefits to each.

Wet cat food : This often contains more meat, and given the high moisture content, it also helps hydrate your cat. Some cats prefer only wet food, but it’s messier and often more expensive than dry food.

: This often contains more meat, and given the high moisture content, it also helps hydrate your cat. Some cats prefer only wet food, but it’s messier and often more expensive than dry food. Dry cat food: This often contains more nutrients than wet food. Dry food doesn’t spoil as quickly as wet food, so you can leave it out longer. This is ideal for cats who graze throughout the day, and it’s easier for you to clean up. However, some cats shy away from dry food because they don’t like the texture.

If you’re often on the go or find feeding your cat stressful, consider an automatic cat feeder. They can work for wet or dry food, and some products cater to cats with special or restrictive diets.

Age

Your cat’s age will impact the type of cat food you purchase, and Acana has selections appropriate for all cats. It also makes food specifically for kittens, adults and senior cats. If your cat is overweight or suffers from health issues, consider low-fat cat food.

Types of protein

Protein is the most important source of energy for cats. They require more protein in their diet than dogs, so it’s a key ingredient in quality cat food. As carnivores, cats digest protein more efficiently than carbohydrates.

However, not all cats like the same type of protein, so Acana makes cat food with multiple combinations of beef, chicken, duck, eggs, fish, lamb, quail, rabbit and turkey.

What to look for in a quality Acana cat food

Additional ingredients

The first two ingredients in all Acana products are made from quality animal sources. However, Acana is committed to going beyond the first ingredient when crafting its recipes to ensure its cat food provides a well-rounded diet. Not only are its recipes high in quality protein, but they also contain a balanced combination of fruit, vegetables and botanicals.

Grain-free

Some cats are sensitive to certain foods and require a special diet. Grains such as rice and barley can cause allergies, skin issues and digestive problems, so Acana makes grain-free cat food for those pets with those food intolerances.

How much you can expect to spend on Acana cat food

Acana offers dry and wet food and multiple packaging sizes, so pricing can vary. Depending on size, a can of wet cat food costs between 75 cents–$1.50 per can, while dry food costs $4–$6 per pound.

Acana cat food FAQ

How much Acana cat food should my cat eat daily?

A. It’s important to keep track of how much food you feed your cat because obesity is a common health condition for indoor cats. Always consult a veterinarian first to ensure your cat has no health issues, but a healthy cat requires 25 calories per pound of body weight.

Does Acana make cat treats?

A. Yes, Acana does make healthy cat treats. Although cat treats should not be the source of more than 10% of your cat’s calorie intake, they can be a beneficial supplement to their diet. Treats are also great for bonding and building trust with your pet.

What is the best way to help my cat transition to Acana?

A. When adding any new food to a cat’s diet, mix 50% of the new cat food with 50% of their previous cat food. Unless your pet has an adverse reaction, you can begin to add more cat food gradually over seven days until they consume a full meal.

What’s the best Acana cat food to buy?

Top Acana cat food

Acana Bountiful Catch Dry Cat Food

What you need to know: You can give your cat the meat and seafood they love while you get peace of mind knowing that their nutritional needs are being met.

What you’ll love: Available in 4- and 10-pound bags, this adult dry cat food is made with 65% fish, including salmon, catfish and whole herring. Your cats will get the Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids necessary to maintain a healthy coat and skin. This cat food formula is made in the U.S. It only uses ingredients from trusted sources and contains no artificial colors or preservatives.

What you should consider: The kibble is larger than with some other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Top Acana cat food for the money

Acana Meadowlands Grain-Free Dry Cat Food

What you need to know: This curated formula containing 75% animal ingredients, both fresh and raw, will please your pet, while the taurine, EPA and DHA will help maintain their heart and eye health.

What you’ll love: This cat food is completely grain-free and includes chicken, turkey, fish, veggies and fruits sourced from top-of-the-line farmers and fishers. Probiotics and fiber support the digestive system, while the Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids support a healthy coat.

What you should consider: This cat food has a significant fishy smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Worth checking out

Acana Dry Cat Food for Indoor Cats

What you need to know: Help support your pet’s health and well-being with this high-protein, nutrient-packed dry cat food formula created for indoor cats.

What you’ll love: Loaded with fresh, raw ingredients, including turkey and chicken, this is a healthy, grain-free option. It’s made from quality ingredients, is free of any preservatives or artificial flavorings and made in a state-of-the-art kitchen.

What you should consider: Some cats were not fond of the taste, so it’s best to purchase a smaller package size until you are sure your cat will eat it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.