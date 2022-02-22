Which dehumidifiers are best?

People cleanse their home of excess moisture for many reasons, including preventing the growth of mold or seeking to help their foods last longer. Choosing the right dehumidifier for your chosen task can be daunting considering the range of considerations one has to weigh.

One of the best dehumidifiers for most situations is the Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier for Medium-Large Rooms. This dehumidifier comes in multiple sizes and has the option to add a water pump, which means you’ll never have to empty it by hand.

What to know before you buy a dehumidifier

Capacity

A dehumidifier’s capacity relates to how many pints of water it can pull out of the air in a 24-hour period, and it is closely related to tank size. When debating what capacity to purchase, consider how wet your environment is and the level of dryness you wish to achieve.

There are four capacity options ranging from miniature to large.

Miniature: Miniature capacities pull between 10 and 20 pints a day and are best suited to small spaces, such as kitchen pantries.

Miniature capacities pull between 10 and 20 pints a day and are best suited to small spaces, such as kitchen pantries. Small: Small capacities pull between 20 and 30 pints a day and are best suited to minimally damp areas, such as small bedrooms.

Small capacities pull between 20 and 30 pints a day and are best suited to minimally damp areas, such as small bedrooms. Medium: Medium capacities pull between 30 and 50 pints a day and are best suited to medium and large spaces with limited moisture.

Medium capacities pull between 30 and 50 pints a day and are best suited to medium and large spaces with limited moisture. Large: Large capacities pull between 50 and 70 pints a day and are best suited to medium and large spaces with heavy amounts of moisture.

Tank size

The tank size of a dehumidifier is usually sized in conjunction with its capacity and is also measured in pints. Most dehumidifiers have a tank size that matches its capacity, and therefore must be emptied once a day. Certain models have tanks double or triple the size of the capacity, so emptying can be an irregularly scheduled activity.

What to look for in a quality dehumidifier

Noise

All dehumidifiers generate noise that is typically caused by the internal motor as well as the speed of the fans. Larger dehumidifiers typically have higher maximum decibel ranges that can reach up to roughly 70 decibels, which is comparable to the average dishwasher. Some of the smaller dehumidifiers can be as quiet as roughly 40 decibels, which is comparable to the noise in an average library.

Settings and features

Many dehumidifiers allow you to change the rate at which they pull moisture from the air, while other models offer the ability to schedule specific run times. Some dehumidifiers even offer aesthetic options. For example, a model with a light could potentially have a feature that lets you select the illuminating colors.

How much you can expect to spend on a dehumidifier

Dehumidifiers typically have prices that correspond to the capacity of their tank. The largest capacities easily top $300, while the smallest dehumidifiers cost less than $50. Most average dehumidifiers run between $100-$200.

Dehumidifier FAQ

What are the benefits of using a dehumidifier?

A. Stripping the excess moisture from your home’s air has many benefits. One of the most common uses for a dehumidifier is reducing the amount of allergens in the air that thrive in moist environments. Additionally, dehumidifiers prevent hair from becoming frizzy. A dehumidifier can also assist in preventing mold and mildew growth, extend the lives of certain foods and help dry out a recently flooded home.

What kind of maintenance does a dehumidifier require?

A. Luckily enough, dehumidifiers are easy to maintain. The largest aspect of maintenance is remembering to regularly empty the tank if your dehumidifier doesn’t have a pump and hose. You also need to clean the tank every few months to prevent the possible buildup of mold, mildew and mineral deposits. Finally, dehumidifiers have air filters that need to be cleaned roughly once a month.

What’s the best dehumidifier to buy?

Top dehumidifier

Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier for Medium-Large Rooms

What you need to know: This is one of the most energy-efficient dehumidifiers you can find on the market.

What you’ll love: Six size options are offered: 1,500 square feet, 3,000 square feet, 3,500 square feet with pump, 4,000 square feet with pump and 4,500 square feet with or without pump. Additionally, this dehumidifier has an up to 24-hour continuous cycle.

What you should consider: Not only is this dehumidifier very expensive, but it is also one of the noisier models, especially when set to turbo fan mode for maximum dehumidification.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dehumidifier for the money

Pure Enrichment PureDry Deluxe Dehumidifier

What you need to know: If you need a machine that can provide moderate dehumidification at an affordable price, this budget dehumidifier is a perfect pick.

What you’ll love: The tank holds 1.5 liters and is transparent, which allows you to easily check if it needs to be emptied. Regardless of whether this dehumidifier is set to low or high, it will not generate much noise.

What you should consider: Some reviewers noted this dehumidifier’s tendency to cease functioning correctly after around one year of use. However, Pure Enrichment does include a five-year warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Orfeld Standing and Travel-Size Portable Dehumidifier Bundle

What you need to know: You will get both a small, portable dehumidifier and a wireless mini dehumidifier in this bundle. This is an excellent choice for anyone who loves to travel but needs to limit the humidity of their traveling spaces.

What you’ll love: These dehumidifiers can handle up to 240 square feet of space with operating noise levels of only 40 decibels. Both models have automatic shut-off features to save energy costs and prevent overflowing. A light strip can be changed between seven color options for a touch of personalization.

What you should consider: You won’t be able to strip moisture from large spaces with these dehumidifiers. They are best suited to small campers and hotel rooms rather than standard homes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.