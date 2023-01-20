Mona Kattan, founder of Kayali perfume, started saving up to buy her own perfume collection when she was 14 years old.

Which Kayali perfume is best?

Kayali perfumes are from the brand Huda Beauty. The Kayali line was created by sisters Huda and Mona Kattan in 2018. Its perfumes have variations of sweet, exotic fragrances that leave you feeling sophisticated and chic. The Kayali Vanilla 28 perfume is the best with its balance of floral and musky scents, which make you stylishly stand out.

What to know before you buy a Kayali perfume

Body chemistry

Certain perfumes may smell the same in the bottle but different on individuals. This is because the perfume merges with your unique body chemistry to produce a different scent from what you smell in the bottle. To know what works best for you, you can test the perfumes using samples before making your final purchase.

Full fragrance profile

Perfumes have three distinct notes: top notes, middle or heart notes and base notes.

When sampling perfumes or doing a sniff test, most people pick a perfume based on the top notes alone, but this doesn’t give an accurate profile of the perfume and what it really smells like. The top notes usually disappear after the first few minutes, while the heart and base notes last longer and are prominent after extended wear.

When sampling a perfume, you should let the perfume dry before doing a sniff test. This means you should not sniff the fragrance right out of the bottle. Instead, spritz it on your skin and allow it to dry. This gives a true profile of all the notes.

Concentration

The strength of a perfume depends on its concentration of fragrance oils and alcohol. They are divided into categories:

Extrait de parfums: These have the highest concentrations of about 20% to 40% and last the longest on your skin (up to 12 to 14 hours or even more).

Eau de parfums: These will not last as long as extrait de parfums because they have a concentration of about 10% to 20% and last for eight to 12 hours.

Eau de toilettes and eau de colognes: These will last for about two to three hours with a 2% to 15% fragrance concentration.

Eau de fraiche: With less than 1% concentration, these last for the shortest amount of time and are usually in the form of a spritz or light spray.

Time and occasion

You can select your perfume based on the time you’ll wear it and the occasion. For example, perfumes for daywear should be fresh and floral with a lot of green notes. On the other hand, nighttime perfumes should be heavier or muskier with more spicy notes.

You can also choose a perfume based on whether you’ll be outdoors or indoors. Indoor perfumes should have more spicy notes, while outdoor perfumes should be fresh or fruity.

What to look for in a quality Kayali perfume

Number

Kayali perfumes have a number attached to them. According to Kayali, this number is the number of tries it took to get just the right blend when formulating its notes and fragrances. Some perfumes took up to 57 trials to get right, while some were correct on the first try.

Special scent

Kayali is an Arabic word that means “my imagination” and was created by the founders to inspire your imagination and help you express your style. The fragrances are inspired by Mona Kattan’s Middle-Eastern heritage and as such have sweet, floral and musky scents that embody that heritage and expressive feeling.

Layering

A lot of the perfumes were made to be layered and blend easily with other fragrances. The brand encourages you to find your own signature scent by layering Kayali perfumes with other scents, even if they’re not from Kayali. This creates a unique fragrance profile that can instantly be identified with you and your style, helping you stand out from others.

How much you can expect to spend on Kayli perfumes

Depending on the size, you can expect to spend about $20-$350.

Kayali perfume FAQ

Why does my Kayali perfume change color?

A. The high-quality natural ingredients infused in some Kayali perfumes, such as Kayali Vanilla 28, darken naturally over time. This doesn’t impact the strength of the perfume.

Is Kayali long-lasting?

A. If applied to pulse points on damp and moisturized skin, the perfumes can last up to 12 hours or more.

Where are Kayali perfumes made?

A. They are made in France by Firmenich, one of the most notable fragrance companies in the world.

What’s the best Kayali perfume to buy?

Top Kayali perfume

Kayali Vanilla 28

What you need to know: This is a warm fragrance with key notes of vanilla orchids and Ceylon cinnamon.

What you’ll love: It has hints of musk and brown sugar, which beautifully balance out its amber and patchouli notes, giving it a subtle yet prominent scent. The woody base notes and vanilla keynotes give off a good blend of sweet and warm scents that feel chic, light and playful.

What you should consider: The top notes from the initial spray might be a little strong for sensitive noses.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Kayali perfume for the money

Kayali Invite Only Amber Eau De Parfum Travel Spray

What you need to know: This is a fragrance with prominent amber notes and sweet keynotes of benzoin.

What you’ll love: This is cute and travel-friendly. The mix of tobacco and black cherries provides a rich scent with smoky oud undertones that pleasantly stimulate your senses. This sensual perfume is great for evening wear and has a sultry, expensive feel.

What you should consider: Some people find this scent too sharp and similar to aftershave.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry

What you need to know: This eau de parfum spray is available in two standard sizes of 1.7 ounces and 3.4 ounces, as well as a mini size of 10 milliliters.

What you’ll love: The attractive packaging is beautiful and classy and makes a great gift. The fragrance offers notes of black cherry, Damask rose and Palo Santo to be used alone or layered to suit the mood or style you desire.

What you should consider: Some say the scent is too strong and spicy.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

