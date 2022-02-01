Best Roman tub faucet

Which Roman tub faucet is best?

Aside from the kitchen, there is perhaps no room in today’s homes that receives as much consideration when it comes to design and functionality as the primary bathroom. From the tiles to the towels, many homeowners seek to create a spa-like atmosphere and a cohesive, elegant theme to the washroom. One of the ways in which people bring a touch of five star hotel class into their home is by installing a Roman faucet in their bathtub.

The DELTA FAUCET T4794-SS provides class, elegance and sophistication in a quality faucet assembly that includes a handheld shower head. Available in a range of finishes and built by a manufacturer with a reputation for quality, this Roman tub faucet will immediately upgrade any bathroom.

What to know before you buy a Roman tub faucet

What exactly is a Roman tub faucet?

A Roman tub faucet extends from the top of the tub as opposed to through a side wall. They typically consist of three separate components being the faucet spout and two handles used to control water flow and temperature. Some models include a separate, handheld shower head.

Your bathtub

Not every tub can have a Roman faucet installed. Bath/shower combos require their faucets and handles to be installed on a vertical wall. Roman tub faucets are designed to be mounted on freestanding bathtubs designed for soaking and relaxation. You will also need to consider the curvature of the faucet’s neck and the dimensions of the unit you choose to ensure that it fits your tub in a way that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Style

Roman tub faucets come in a variety of styles with differences in both finish and design. Some have a traditional appearance while others pour water into the tub via a flat, waterfall-style faucet. You will want to carefully consider your existing bathroom decor to determine which faucet will best suit your taste. Many manufacturers provide matching hardware that can be used to unify the look and feel of all of your bathroom appliances.

Installation

Roman tub faucets are generally easier to install and replace than wall-mounted models because they are similar to bathroom sinks in that they usually do not require extensive disassembly to access. If your tub does not already have existing holes, they will have to be carefully drilled in order to accommodate your faucet. Installation difficulty will generally be determined by your comfort with tools as well as the layout of your bathroom. Thankfully, many faucets are compatible with the hardware you may already have. Read manufacturer recommendations carefully, and be sure to take accurate measurements to ensure a proper fit.

What to look for in a quality Roman tub faucet

Brand

Select a Roman faucet from a reputable brand with a highly respected reputation for quality and longevity. Poorly built plumbing fixtures can be prone to leaks and rust or corrosion that will not only shorten the lifespan of your faucet but possibly result in staining your bathtub. If possible, choose the same brand that provided the rest of your bathroom hardware to ensure that the finish and style is as unified as possible.

Ease of installation

While all bathrooms are different and installation will vary between tub and faucet models, look for a faucet that will install easily within the dimensions of your bathtub. Naturally, faucets that include three components will require one less hole than those that include four. If you are replacing an existing Roman faucet with a new unit that includes a shower head, an additional hole may have to be drilled.

Shower head

Some Roman faucets include a handheld shower head that can be used for rinsing hair or even using your tub to clean the family pet. In some cases, the additional shower head is a separate component meant to be installed alongside the two handles and faucet. Some models, however, allow you to still only use three holes by combining the temperature and flow controls into a single handle.

Water flow

Select a faucet with high volume water flow to fill your tub quickly when needed. If you find your faucet to be too loud or aggressive with its flow, you can always turn it down to suit your mood with the control handles.

Finish

Select a Roman faucet with a finish that will match your existing bathroom hardware. Faucets are typically available in chrome, brushed nickel, bronze, stainless steel and gold, although some manufacturers do provide modern-looking models in white or black.

How much you can expect to spend on a Roman tub faucet

High-quality, designer Roman tub faucets can be purchased for $160-$400, with prices generally depending on the amount of hardware included in the set.

Roman tub faucet FAQ

Do Roman tub faucets require professional installation?

A. This largely depends on your confidence and experience with tools and plumbing. While many homeowners simply include hardware installation into the cost of a professional bathroom build or renovation, many people looking to simply replace the faucet could feasibly install it themselves. Carefully inspect the manufacturer’s installation instructions and consider your ability to reach the necessary plumbing.

Can I swap one Roman tub faucet for another?

A. In many cases, yes. Some Roman tub faucet models may be compatible with existing holes and hardware. Compare measurements and manufacturers’ specifications to determine if your faucet models are easily swapped.

Can I use sink hardware instead of a Roman faucet on my tub?

A. No. While they look similar, tub hardware and sink hardware use differently sized supply pipes and are not interchangeable.

What’s the best Roman tub faucet to buy?

Top Roman tub faucet

DELTA FAUCET T4794-SS

What you need to know: This top of the line faucet from Delta features an additional shower head.

What you’ll love: Available in four distinct finishes, this elegant Roman tub faucet includes a fourth piece of hardware in the form of a small, handheld shower head.

What you should consider: For the price, some users find the showerhead to be of lesser quality than the other components included in this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Roman tub faucet for the money

Delta Faucet Classic 2-Handle Widespread Roman Tub Faucet Trim Kit

What you need to know: Available in stainless steel or chrome, this faucet allows you to upgrade on a budget.

What you’ll love: Delta’s low cost entry into the world of Roman faucets provides homeowners with the company’s style and quality without cutting any corners. It is available in either stainless steel or chrome finish, this three-part faucet is easy to install.

What you should consider: Limited finish options available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Wowkk Waterfall Roman Tub Faucet

What you need to know: This Roman faucet combines traditional and modern aesthetics with its square, angular design.

What you’ll love: This Roman faucet includes a shower head, but still only requires three holes for installation. It’s great for today’s modern bathroom aesthetics and is available in a range of unique finishes, including black.

What you should consider: This unit’s showerhead occasionally leaks. While the manufacturer has addressed the design flaw, you may need to call to ensure that you have the proper part.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.