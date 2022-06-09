Which silicone spatula is best?

The term spatula refers to two distinct kitchen tools. The first version is a long-handled scraper used for mixing, folding and removing the remnants of batters and doughs from a bowl, while the second is has a flat head used to flip pancakes, burgers and other flat items as they cook. Every well-stocked kitchen needs at least one of each, but it can be challenging to find a silicone spatula that is up for everything that is thrown its way.

For superior performance, flexible sizes and versatile uses, the Di Oro Seamless Series Silicone Spatula Set is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a silicone spatula

Flipper or scraper?

When you need a spatula, what are you using it for?

Flippers: Flipper silicone spatulas are also referred to as turners and feature a long handle attached to a flat, wide head. This head might be solid, or it sometimes has slots or holes in it. If you are looking for something to help flip fried eggs, burgers on the grill or other fried sandwiches, this is what you want.

Size

The size of your silicone spatula matters, especially if you are looking for a scraper. A full-sized spatula would not fit to scrape out the remainder of pesto in a tiny jar, but a small spatula would be messy when folding egg whites into cake batter.

Likewise, the length of the handle matters, too. Short handles offer more control, but longer ones can stir and fold deep batches of cake.

Number of silicone spatulas

The perfect number of silicone spatulas to have varies depending on how often you cook and which culinary tasks you perform. Veteran bakers accumulate a wide variety of sizes and shapes to accommodate everything from delicate lace cookie batters to stiff bread doughs.

In general, when it comes to scraping spatulas, three is a good number — small, medium and large. This expands your cooking repertoire and makes it easy to work without constantly having to stop and wash your tools.

What to look for in a quality silicone spatula

Chemical-free

Everything that touches your food should be free from any kind of chemicals. This includes:

Bisphenol A (BPA)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)

To be sure, look for silicone spatulas labeled food-grade or FDA-approved.

Safe at high heat

Although scrapers are not likely to be used above room temperature, any silicone flippers that are used on the stove or grill need to be able to stand the heat — or get out of the kitchen. At a minimum, your silicone flipper should be safe at 400 degrees, but 600 degrees or more is optimal.

Different colors

Black or white are classic choices for silicone spatulas, but if you’d like a little more color in your life, look for a set that reflects the rainbow.

Stainless steel core

A stainless steel core at the center of your spatula’s handle has less to do with its performance in the kitchen and more to do with its durability. Stainless steel gives this tool more strength so you can really put some muscle into mixing that dough without risking the spatula snapping in half.

How much you can expect to spend on a silicone spatula

The price varies depending on the durability of the materials and whether or not you purchase spatulas in a set. Expect to spend $4-$20.

Silicone spatula FAQ

Can you wash spatulas in the dishwasher?

A. While most silicone spatulas are dishwasher safe, to preserve their longevity and prevent cracking or water spots, the best solution is hand-washing. Use hot water and mild detergent and scrub with a plastic sponge. The nonstick nature of silicone means they are easy to clean by hand, too.

Are there different types of scraping and flipping spatulas?

A. Yes. Spatulas are further divided into different types, including:

Offset spatula: This angled, thin blade is usually metal and is best for frosting cakes.

This angled, thin blade is usually metal and is best for frosting cakes. Flat frosting spatula: Similar to the offset spatula, the flat frosting spatula features a blade that is in line with the handle.

Similar to the offset spatula, the flat frosting spatula features a blade that is in line with the handle. Fish spatula: The head is thinner, longer and includes slats for flipping delicate fish.

The head is thinner, longer and includes slats for flipping delicate fish. Spoonula: This hybrid kitchen tool has a deeper bowl that can be used to more efficiently stir food.

What’s the best silicone spatula to buy?

Top silicone spatula

Di Oro Seamless Series Silicone Spatula Set

What you need to know: These three spatulas can handle temperatures up to 600 degrees.

What you’ll love: Three different sizes and shapes make this set very versatile for all baking and cooking tasks. They all feature internal stainless steel handles and a heat-resistant silicone exterior that is BPA-free and FDA-approved for food use.

What you should consider: These are less flexible and may eventually crack if consistently washed in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silicone spatula for the money

Amazon Commercial Nonstick Heat-resistant Silicone Spatula Set

What you need to know: The silicone is soft and flexible and works great on nonstick cookware.

What you’ll love: This set includes two small and two large spatulas. They are heat-resistant to 428 degrees. They come in sleek black or bright rainbow colors, and each has a hole at the end for hanging.

What you should consider: Harmless water spots appear after washing the spatula in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Norpro Nylon Nonstick Slotted Spatula

What you need to know: It’s a good balance of firm and flexible for a variety of cooking tasks.

What you’ll love: It can be used on nonstick and enameled cookware. It has a firm grip handle and can be used to flip everything from delicate crepes to hearty burgers.

What you should consider: It may be too small for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

