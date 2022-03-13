Which wedding centerpieces are best?

Wedding centerpieces are the decorative arrangements on display at the center of your reception tables. They often consist of flowers, greenery or candles. The centerpieces add a whole lot of character to your wedding reception.

Picking the best wedding centerpiece with artificial flowers can help your reception feel like a seamless experience, with coordinating colors and styles.

What to know before you buy wedding centerpieces

Picking out your favorite flowers isn’t the key to choosing the best wedding centerpiece. A few factors go into the decision, including your budget, wedding colors, wedding style and the season.

Budget

The more elaborate the floral arrangement, the more expensive it will be. If you’re working with a florist, be clear about your budget and look for centerpieces you can comfortably afford. That said, realistic artificial flowers are a great alternative for saving money and investing in reusable decor.

Colors

For the most cohesive wedding style, look for flowers that match your wedding color scheme. There are a variety of blooms that come in different shades. Generally, pastel and lighter hues are more common for spring and summer weddings, while jewel-toned flowers are more popular for fall and winter weddings.

Season

Speaking of seasons, choosing flowers that are in season will help keep costs down. If you want to import flowers that aren’t native or aren’t in bloom yet, you’ll pay for the convenience. Centerpieces with artificial flowers let you choose any color you want, no matter the season.

Style

Just like the variety of colors, there are a variety of styles when it comes to wedding centerpieces. You can find arrangements that are classic, rustic, minimalist and everything in between. Crisp, tight arrangements will look more traditional. Single stem vases will feel minimal and elegant. Draping vines, leaves and mixed arrangements will add a more casual and rustic aesthetic. Consider the rest of your tablescape and the overall feel of your wedding venue. Then, match your wedding centerpieces accordingly.

What to look for in quality wedding centerpieces

When it comes to choosing a wedding centerpiece, a few things help set the best centerpieces apart from the rest. Consider what vessel you’re going to use for your arrangements and how that will add to the decor. Look for arrangements built to last, with additional decorative elements that add charm to your tablescapes.

Vessel

The main structure holding the wedding centerpiece together is the vessel. Most commonly, you’ll choose vases that complement your arrangement and wedding design. Sometimes you’ll have the option to choose alternative vessels such as wooden cases, candelabras, or other unique and eye-catching items. The goal is to coordinate the vessel with the flowers and your wedding style.

Longevity

Ensuring the flower arrangement lasts through the wedding is key. Some couples even reuse their centerpieces the next day for a morning-after brunch. If you’re using real flowers, make sure they’re delivered as fresh as possible so they last through the whole reception. Using artificial flowers is an easy way to make sure your centerpiece is fresh all night long.

Decorative accents

Some centerpieces will include additional items in the arrangement other than the main flowers. Branches, twigs, leaves, fruits, ribbons and accent flowers are all common additions to wedding centerpiece arrangements.

How much you can expect to spend on wedding centerpieces

Artificial floral wedding centerpieces can range from $10-$50 per arrangement. More expensive options range from $50-$100 per centerpiece.

Wedding centerpieces FAQ

How many wedding centerpieces should I order?

A. The number of centerpieces you need depends on how many reception tables you’ll have. Try to nail down a final headcount before you order flowers. Additionally, consider whether you want more or different arrangements for any other tables you may have, such as the head table, sweetheart table, welcome table, etc.

How big should my wedding centerpieces be?

A. The height and width of your wedding centerpieces should complement your tables and venue. If you have high ceilings, floral arrangements can be taller to draw the eye up. If you have long tables, a lower and longer arrangement would fit the space better. Shorter centerpieces can also encourage more mingling between guests.

What’s the best wedding centerpieces to buy?

Best of the best wedding centerpiece

Ling’s moment Dusty Rose Artificial Flowers

What you need to know: These are well-constructed artificial flower arrangements that turn heads and complement any wedding aesthetic.

What you’ll love: The arrangement of soft foam and silk flowers appears natural and includes roses, dahlias and lotuses. The kit also includes arrangement fillers and green leaves to add as decorative accents. The long flexible stems on each flower make customizing your arrangements easy and quick.

What you should consider: Some customers reported the colors fading from the flowers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck wedding centerpiece

Floroom Artificial Flowers

What you need to know: These artificial roses are made with high-quality latex foam, which makes them convincingly natural-looking and long-lasting.

What you’ll love: The box of 25 perfectly shaped artificial roses comes in a wide variety of colors, including burgundy, lilac, blush and powder blue. Eight rose leaves are included. The thin, flexible wire stems can be bent or cut for easy shaping.

What you should consider: Some customers said the stems weren’t as sturdy as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best weather-resistant wedding centerpiece

KIRIFLY Artificial Flowers

What you need to know: This delicate combination of silk flowers lends a romantic touch to any wedding reception.

What you’ll love: These bouquets come in sets of two and include a mix of hydrangeas, peonies, carnations, plastic grass and bushy leaves. You can fluff them and arrange them as desired to create fuller-looking bouquets. The UV-resistant flowers are perfect for outdoor events.

What you should consider: Some customers expected larger bouquets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best rustic wedding centerpiece

Artiflr Artificial Vines

What you need to know: These fresh-looking vines are great for adding greenery to your arches, doorways, tablescapes or aisles.

What you’ll love: The varying shades of green make the vines realistic. The eucalyptus garland is wilt-proof and fade-proof. The vines come in a pack of two, totaling 268 eucalyptus leaves. Small loops at the ends of each vine make it easy to drape or hang around your venue. This can easily act as a backdrop for artificial flowers or other decor accessories.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed a white powder coating on the leaves and a plastic smell. Others noted the vines are a bit smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best lifelike colors wedding centerpiece

Luyue Vintage Artificial Peony Silk Flowers

What you need to know: These are quality peony bouquets at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Each bouquet comes with six fluffy peonies, two buds, additional accent flowers and leafy stems. The variety of colors perfectly imitate real flowers for a very natural appearance. You can choose from 30 color combinations. The wire stems are malleable for bending or cutting.

What you should consider: Some customers said the flowers arrived deflated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.