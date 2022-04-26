Which white tennis dress is best?

If you’re a budding tennis star or even just a casual player, a tennis dress can provide added comfort while on the court and enhance your performance.

White tennis dresses are a popular color choice because of their clean, sophisticated look. If you’re looking for a high-quality white tennis dress, the NikeCourt Dri-Fit ADV Slam Tennis Dress is a top choice. It’s a racerback style dress with a slim fit, a stylish asymmetrical hem design and a specially designed ventilation system for maximum breathability.

What to know before you buy a white tennis dress

Size

There are several tennis dress styles, but it’s crucial to wear the correct size no matter which one you prefer. Your tennis dress should never extend below the knees, as it would significantly limit your mobility. Some players like wearing short, slim-fit tennis dresses, while others prefer loose-fitting styles. In any case, you should always aim for maximum comfort.

Fabric

Tennis dress fabrics are often breathable and effective at wicking away sweat. Most dresses are made with polyester but can also have other fabrics, such as spandex, incorporated. Polyester is the preferred material for a tennis dress and one of the most comfortable, while spandex adds a stretch element necessary for increased flexibility and mobility. There are cotton tennis dresses, but they are ineffective at wicking away moisture and aren’t as lightweight or stretchy as polyester and spandex dresses.

Shape

There are three distinct tennis dress shapes: pleated, A-line and straight.

Pleated dresses sport a traditional look and offer the most mobility and flexibility of all the styles.

dresses sport a traditional look and offer the most mobility and flexibility of all the styles. A-line dresses are like pleated ones, but they’re tighter at the waistband and widen toward the hem.

dresses are like pleated ones, but they’re tighter at the waistband and widen toward the hem. Straight styles are usually a slim fit, so they feel the most secure. However, they can be more constrictive than A-line or pleated dresses.

What to look for in a quality white tennis dress

Shorts

Many tennis dresses don’t come with undershorts, which isn’t ideal when purchasing a white one, as many are see-through. Tennis undershorts are tight-fitting, compression-style and similar to biker shorts. They provide extra stability and a more secure fit, which can help you focus your mobile energy better.

Waistband

There are two types of waistbands: elastic and banded. Elastic bands are the most common, and since they’re stretchy, they are naturally the most comfortable. Banded waistbands aren’t as flexible as elastic waistbands, but they offer a more secure fit because they’re more rigid.

Mesh

In addition to the fabric used, certain aspects of how a dress is manufactured are crucial for breathability. Mesh paneling and perforations on the sides allow for better airflow. Proper ventilation is vital for staying cool and dry because even though it’s normal to sweat while playing tennis, getting overheated or sweaty can be uncomfortable and negatively affect your performance.

How much you can expect to spend on a white tennis dress

You can get a serviceable and reliable tennis dress for $50-$80. However, those made with higher quality fabrics from top athletic wear brands cost anywhere from $80-$120.

White tennis dress FAQ

What if the tennis dress I purchased doesn’t include undershorts?

A. Although they’re not required to wear underneath tennis dresses, compression undershorts offer a secure fit. If you’re going to play in a white dress with a slim fit, it’s highly recommended to wear them. If your dress doesn’t come with any, you can purchase them separately, or exchange your dress for one that includes shorts.

What are the standard lengths of cuts for tennis dresses?

A. The standard tennis dress length is approximately 11 to 15 inches long. If you’re taller or smaller than average in stature, you can get your tennis dress tailored to a length that suits your needs.

What’s the best white tennis dress to buy?

Top white tennis dress

NikeCourt Dri-Fit ADV Slam Tennis Dress

What you need to know: This slim-fit dress has a high-quality, tailored feel and an elegant white design.

What you’ll love: It’s a racerback style tennis dress made with iridescent fabric for less cling and more stretch. It has an asymmetrical hem with pleats on the side for increased flexibility and mobility. Additionally, it uses advanced engineering and heat mapping to create a well-ventilated dress for maximum breathability.

What you should consider: Shorts aren’t included, and since it’s a tight-fitting white dress without any bloomers or liners, it’s noticeably see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top white tennis dress for the money

Asics Rally Dress Short Sleeve

What you need to know: Made by a trusted brand, this white tennis dress is built to last and won’t break the bank.

What you’ll love: This dress is made with high-quality fabrics that are effective at wicking away moisture, letting you stay cool and dry for more extended periods. It has a T-back panel, a built-in shelf bra for added support and princess side seams for a slim fit.

What you should consider: It runs small, so it’s advisable to purchase a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Prince Match Dress

What you need to know: This sleeveless dress offers excellent comfort as you play and boasts a clean white design.

What you’ll love: It has a scoop neckline and is made with sweat-wicking fabrics. The material is lightweight, which allows you to move with greater flexibility and mobility on the court. The included undershorts provide coverage and extra comfort.

What you should consider: The material is thin, so it might not be as durable as dresses offered by other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

