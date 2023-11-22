Save on products from Cuisinart, Bissell and Hamilton Beach

Cyber Monday follows Thanksgiving weekend and has traditionally been a day packed with web-only offers from e-commerce retailers. But with so many deals happening all at once, it can be hard to find the best ones. At BestReviews, we research and test products to help you find the best quality and value. Whether you’re looking for handy household tools, cozy blankets (like the Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw) or high-tech electronics, this list of Cyber Monday deals under $100 will provide you with some fantastic ways to grab the products you’ve been dreaming of at prices you won’t find any other time of the year.

Last updated on Nov. 22, 2023, at 4:15 a.m. PT.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $100

With major sales driving premium products into the under-$100 price range, Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on gifts, pet supplies and appliances without going over your budget.

21% OFF

Have a home-cooked dinner waiting for you as soon as you get back from work with this 6-quart slow cooker from Hamilton Beach. Its handy front panel displays your selected heat setting, cook time and the temperature of your food, thanks to its integrated thermometer probe. A dishwasher-safe crock and lid make for simple cleanup, and it comes in silver, stainless steel or black stainless steel to match your decor.

50% OFF

These wireless earbuds from Anker were already a bargain in the crowded field of quality earbuds, but a deal this good makes it easier than ever to enjoy the privacy and clarity of noise-canceling technology. Six built-in microphones and AI-assisted voice pickup make them great for phone calls and you can even adjust their EQ to your liking using the Soundcore app. With the earbuds lasting up to 10 hours on a full charge, and their included charging case capable of holding another 40, you can enhance your entire day with your favorite music, podcasts and games.

71% OFF

Update your old cookware with this stylish ceramic nonstick set from Cuisinart. Tempered glass lids offer mess-free cooking, and ergonomic handles stay cool even while on the stovetop. Each piece of cookware features a drip-free rim for neat pouring, and Cuisinart’s lifetime guarantee on their products mean that these pots and pans are made to last.

39% OFF

This jacket features three battery-powered heating elements that keep your chest and back warm while braving the winter chill. Three settings put you in control of how warm you’d like to be, meaning you can turn it up for neighborhood walks or choose a cooler setting for heavy shoveling or jogging. Washer- and dryer-safe, this jacket is a great choice for anyone who refuses to let a little snow keep them from spending time in the great outdoors.

43% OFF

From photos and videos to work documents and important file backups for school, in today’s modern world there’s no such thing as too much digital storage. This USB flash drive has an impressive 256GB capacity and read speeds of up to 100MB a second. Encryption and password protection gives you peace of mind, as you are in charge of who has access to the drive’s data.

28% OFF

With this vacuum’s maneuverability and detachable extension wand, cleaning up after your pet is a breeze. Its specially designed brushes prevent spilled kibble from scattering across hard floor surfaces, and its dirt tank can be emptied with the press of a button. A dusting brush and Pet Turbo Eraser tool complete the package, giving you everything you need to freshen up your space before the guests arrive.

More deals under $100

This Vornado Space Heater is just the thing to keep the winter chill at bay. 17% OFF

Take your movie nights to the next level, or even outdoors, with this Wielio Wi-Fi-Enabled Projector. 10% OFF

Stay on time and in style for the new year with this modern Timex Men’s Watch. 14% OFF

Nothing says “cozy” like this Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Throw Blanket. 34% OFF

Relax by the fire after unwrapping the gifts with a hot mug of your favorite beverage after boiling your water in this attractive Bodum Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle. 40% OFF

Who has the best Cyber Monday deals under $100?

To find the best and widest selection of Cyber Monday deals under $100, you can’t go wrong with Amazon or Walmart. Both retailers cover a lot of ground with regard to the products they carry, from premium electronics to jewelry and toys, and their already low prices make their holiday sales especially exciting.

With so many physical retailers also turning to online marketplaces, Cyber Monday is no longer exclusive to strictly e-commerce companies. Even specialty brands like Sephora and NordicTrack are in on the action, with many businesses blending Black Friday and Cyber Monday into a weeks-long opportunity for great savings.

Why trust our recommendations?

For nearly a decade, online shoppers have been trusting BestReviews to provide them with honest, thorough breakdowns of popular products via in-house testing and impeccable research.

Thanks to our team of passionate experts, writers and editors, we’re able to identify the best deals available to ensure that our readers are connected to the products that will bring joy and value to their busy lives. This article will be updated with more Cyber Monday deals as we uncover them.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.