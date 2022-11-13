Hanukkah pajamas are a great way to show off your family pride and spirit while celebrating the eight-day-long holiday this year.

Which Hanukkah pajamas are best?

There are all different kinds of Hanukkah pajamas out there for those who want to celebrate the holiday in warmth, comfort and style. Whether you’re looking for family pajamas, matching pajamas, onesies or something for yourself, there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy together, check out the Lazy One Flapjack Onesie Matching Hanukkah Pajamas. Not only are they comfortable, they’re perfect for parents, kids and even the dog.

What to know before you buy Hanukkah pajamas

Type of pajama

When it comes to Hanukkah pajamas, there are two main types to choose from: onesies or one-pieces and two-pieces (top and bottom).

One-piece pajamas are popular among kids, but many adults also enjoy them for the full-body warmth and comfort they offer. Some one-piece pajamas also include a foot covering or booties to keep your feet nice and cozy on cold evenings.

Two-piece pajamas usually have a top that’s either a button-down shirt, V-neck, U-neck or tank top. The bottoms are most often full-length pants, but there are also shorts and boxers for warmer climates. Depending on the design of the pajamas, it may be possible to match the tops and bottoms of different sets for a variety.

Accessories

Besides the pajamas themselves, there are various other accessories that would be nice to get as well. For example, a lightweight â€“ or heavy, depending on the temperature â€“ matching robe pairs well with pajamas that have a t-shirt or tank top. Another option is a pair of slippers, especially if your pajamas don’t have built-in booties.

Some Hanukkah pajama sets may include a pair of slippers or a robe. So, if that’s important to you, then consider that when selecting a pair of pajamas.

Other occasions

Not all Hanukkah pajamas are specifically Jewish-themed. Some may have certain designs, patterns or colors reminiscent of the holiday, but many pajamas are diverse enough for various occasions. Check the retailer to see what they offer since, in some cases, they may have pajamas better suited to other holidays or events.

What to look for in quality Hanukkah pajamas

Material

Regardless of design or style, pajamas are supposed to be soft, warm and comfortable. After all, they’re made for lounging around and sleeping in.

Still, different pajamas are made from different materials. The material makes a big difference when it comes to things like temperature, proper care, skin sensitivity and, of course, personal preference. Here are the most common materials used in Hanukkah pajamas.

Cotton: Cotton pajamas are lightweight and breathable, which is ideal if you’re celebrating Hanukkah in a warmer climate. They may start to unravel or become threadbare when washed and dried multiple times in the machine on hot, so take special care when cleaning them.

Satin: For people who want something softer, satin is a great choice. It’s similar to silk in many ways, but it’s more affordable. Plus, it doesn’t absorb moisture. Satin pajamas are machine-washable, but only on a delicate cycle.

Silk: Although on the pricier side, silk pajamas are a great option for those who need something hypoallergenic. Silk is also lightweight and breathable, so it’s best for warmer climates. However, silk may wrinkle easily and should be hand-washed or sent to a dry cleaner to prevent ruining the material.

Polyester and other fabrics: Polyester pajamas tend to be stretchy and hold their form well, even after multiple washes in the machine. Nylon, rayon and other stretch fabrics are also easy to clean, and comfortable on most occasions. Plus, these materials don’t usually bunch up which makes them comfortable for people who move around a lot in their sleep.

Sizing

Like other pajamas, most Hanukkah-themed pajamas follow traditional sizing scales ranging from extra small to 7XL. Some manufacturers use their own sizing chart though, which could cause the sizing to be slightly different from what you’re used to.

If you’re not sure about your size, measure around your torso, waist, arms and the length of your legs from your waist. When in doubt, go up a size for extra room and comfort. This could also help prevent the pajamas from becoming too small if they shrink in the wash.

Besides this, consider who you’re buying the pajamas for. Pajama sets, for example, usually come in several sizes to accommodate adults and kids. Unisex pajamas, then, may be one-size-fits-all, but only based on gender or general age.

Waistband type

Some Hanukkah pajamas come with a drawstring that you can use to tighten the waistline of your pajama pants or shorts. Other pajamas have an elastic waistband for a secure fit. For the most part, elastic waistbands are more convenient, but if you want more flexibility in the sizing, consider a drawstring option.

Many pajamas have both a drawstring and an elastic waistband. This allows the bottom half of the pajamas to stay in place without the need to constantly tighten or pull them up.

While both types of waistbands have their advantages, there are a couple of things to consider. The elastic waistband, for example, may wear out over time and with frequent washes. Depending on the washing machine cycle and the material of the pajamas, the drawstring could also come loose.

How much you can expect to spend on Hanukkah pajamas

A pair of inexpensive Hanukkah pajamas will cost between $15-$40. For a Hanukkah pajama set for the family, expect to spend anywhere from $40-$80. Designer pajamas or sets made from silk could cost up to $200.

Hanukkah pajamas FAQ

What is the coolest material for pajamas?

A. Supima cotton, a higher-end type of cotton, is one of the coolest materials. It’s also very smooth and lightweight.

Are there different inseam lengths available in pajamas?

A. Usually, the inseam follows a standard length. This is applicable for sizes small to 2XL, which is why people who have a shorter stature may need to have their pants hemmed. If this is a concern, consider getting pajama shorts instead of pants.

What’re the best Hanukkah pajamas to buy?

Top Hanukkah pajamas

Lazy One Flapjack Onesie Matching Hanukkah Pajamas

What you need to know: This matching set of cotton pajamas is perfect for the whole family (and Fido).

What you’ll love: This set of one-piece pajamas is comfortable and machine-washable. They come in several styles besides Hanukkah-themed for those who want a variety. The drop seat is functional for adults, but decorative for kids or babies. All in all, this is a great option for those who want holiday-themed, family pajamas.

What you should consider: The sizes run a little small, so consider going up a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hanukkah pajamas for the money

MJC International Family Matching Hanukkah Set

What you need to know: This set of matching Hanukkah pajamas is best for families who want something comfortable and stretchy.

What you’ll love: These machine-washable pajamas come in multiple sizes, including a Hanukkah onesie for infants and adult sizes. They’re vivid, have holiday-themed sayings and are highly durable.

What you should consider: The number of candles on the pants isn’t quite accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lazy One Pajama Pants

What you need to know: Made for comfort, these individual pajama bottoms come in multiple styles and can go well with nearly any pajama shirt.

What you’ll love: These preshrunk pajamas have an elastic waistband, are machine-washable and are great for women and men. They’re also lightweight, which makes them perfect for warmer areas.

What you should consider: These pajamas may be a bit thin, so they don’t offer much in the way of warmth. The sizing may also run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

