As the winter days drag on, we look for little ways to alleviate the dull, dreary weather and reintroduce cheery color to our lives. One easy, affordable way to add joy to your wardrobe is with a fresh pair of colorful socks. Whether you’re gearing up for a winter hike or just want to make your work wardrobe a little more fun, these colorful socks can lift anyone’s spirits.

In this article: Goodthreads Men's Patterned Socks, Clothclose Wool Socks and Falari 12 Pairs Women's Cotton Crew Socks.

Best materials for winter socks

Wool is a popular material for winter socks, thanks to its warmth and its ability to regulate temperature to keep your feet comfortable. Plus, wool has antibacterial properties that help it resist developing odors. Almost all wool socks are woven with other fibers, such as polyester or spandex, to help them fit better and cost less. Cotton blend socks also include nylon or spandex for comfortable stretch.

Socks with extra cushioning in the toes or footbed may be a good choice if you’re planning to wear them for winter sports or hikes. Reinforced toes and heels can also help give your socks a longer lifespan, no matter how much you’re on your feet.

Sock length

Socks come in different lengths, making them suited to different outfits and occasions.

Crew socks are the most widely available. They end a few inches above the ankle, just shy of mid-calf, with a total length of around 12 inches. This length is most commonly found in thin cotton everyday socks and hiking socks.

Mid-calf or trouser socks are longer, ending a couple inches under the knee. This is a popular length for dress socks.

Knee socks tend to be thinner, though heavy wool options are available. They reach up to or to the middle of the knee, so they're a great choice for wearing under boots or to keep extra-warm while out running.

Ankle, liner and no-show socks are widely available in a variety of colors, but the generally thinner material and lack of coverage means they're better suited to warmer weather.

Sock sizing

Sock sizes are based on the foot’s length measured in inches, which differs slightly from shoe sizing. However, to help make shopping easier, socks are usually labeled with the corresponding range of shoe sizes. For example, if you wear women’s shoe size 5 to 9, your sock size is most likely 9 to 11. Consider measuring the length of your foot from the heel to the tip of your big toe to confirm the fit.

While socks are frequently sold as men’s or women’s socks, there’s no rule saying you must stick with one or the other. What’s important is that the sock fits properly — especially if you’re preparing for a hike or another adventure out in the elements. Proper-fitting socks lead to proper-fitting shoes, which help protect your feet from blisters.

Best colorful men’s socks

Goodthreads Men’s Patterned Socks

These over-the-calf socks feature fun patterns with a reinforced, contrasting color heel and toe. They’re soft and shoppers found that the colors remain bright after washing. They come in a pack of five.

Sold by Amazon

Northeast Outfitters Men’s Cozy Cabin Moose Socks

Spruce up a winter-day outfit with these seasonally appropriate socks, decorated with a moose and a Fair Isle-inspired design. They feature a brushed lining for extra warmth.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hsell Men’s Colorful Argyle Dress Socks

These novelty dress socks may not fly at every workplace, but for casual Fridays or weekend fun, their vivid argyle design can brighten up any outfit. They’re sold in a pack of six.

Sold by Amazon

Lands’ End Men’s Patterned Wool-Blend Boot Socks

Featuring a trendy red buffalo plaid print, these thick, durable wool-blend socks are perfect for getting outdoors in comfort. They feature a seamless toe and reinforced toe and heel.

Sold by Amazon

Best colorful women’s socks

Clothclose Wool Socks

These thick wool-blend crew socks are knitted in a vibrant Nordic-inspired pattern. They feature reinforced toes and heels, smooth toe seams and a comfortable elastic cuff to help them stay up. They’re sold in a pack of five.

Sold by Amazon

Falari 12 Pairs Women’s Cotton Crew Socks

Not a fan of prints? This pack of 12 pairs of socks comes in a rainbow of solid shades, including pastels and bold colors as well as black and white. The lightweight material is similar to dress socks and it’s comfortably stretchy.

Sold by Amazon

Goldtoe Women’s 6-Pack Crew Socks

These comfortable crew socks feature colorful toes and heels in trendy colors, such as blush and burgundy. They boast the iconic reinforced toe as well as spandex for consistent fit.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Women’s Space-Dyed 3-Pack No-Show Socks

You can stay warm on your winter adventures without showing your socks with these moisture-wicking socks. They offer arch support and comfortable ribbed cuffs.

Sold by Amazon

