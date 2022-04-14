Which men’s heated jacket is best?

One of the best recent technological advances is the introduction of heating elements to a standard jacket. They’re battery-operated and can provide warmth for hours, making it easy to keep working or participating in outdoor fun. Many are even machine-washable, despite all the tech.

The best men’s heated jacket is the DeWalt Heated Lightweight Soft Shell Jacket. It has five heating zones for more complete warmth and is water- and wind-resistant.

What to know before you buy a men’s heated jacket

Heating zones

Men’s heated jackets place heating elements in different ways, but most place an element or two along the upper chest and mid-back. Other popular places include the waist, arms, shoulders and the hood, if it includes one. Some jackets even place thin elements inside the collar.

Fit

Heated jackets follow the usual size guidelines (i.e., small, large, etc.) — though most have their own sizing charts for these names. Unlike other jackets, heated jackets need to fit as perfectly as possible, as a more secure fit means less empty space for the heating elements to warm instead of heating you.

Charging

Heated jackets typically charge through either a standard outlet or a USB connection. Either method, outside of the rare exception, takes roughly up to two hours to fully charge.

What to look for in a quality men’s heated jacket

Battery type

Most men’s heated jackets use rechargeable batteries, typically lithium or nickel.

Lithium batteries are more common as they’re lighter, but this also makes them less durable. A jacket with a strong battery housing can mostly mitigate this weakness.

Nickel batteries are more durable, but heavier. Their lifespan also slowly decreases with time and repeated charging.

Battery life

Most men’s heated jackets have battery lives between five to 10 hours, with the best having up to 12 hours. Don’t worry too much about maximum battery life as long as your jacket has enough power to last for the time you need it.

Battery backup

On the other hand, if your jacket has to last as long as a few days with inconsistent access to charging, you’ll need one with battery backups. This typically takes the form of one AA battery. Remember, this is only supplemental — for the best, longest-lasting heating, you still need to charge the main battery.

Lining and insulation

Some men’s jackets have linings, insulation or both.

Linings are typically a layer of fleece. They’re good to have for freezing weather.

Insulation takes it a step further, letting the jacket trap heat from both your body and the heating elements. This means you stay warmer, and it also means you can run the jacket at low heat and be just as warm as if you were wearing an uninsulated jacket on high heat. It's a must for subzero climates.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s heated jacket

Men’s heated jackets typically cost $100-$300. Jackets for $100-$150 are more than capable but spending up to $200 will get you a little more battery and heat. The best jackets cost up to $300.

Men’s heated jacket FAQ

How safe are men’s heated jackets?

A. Completely safe. First, the batteries use low-enough voltage to eliminate the risk of electrocution. Secondly, the wiring and heating components are completely insulated. Thirdly, most jackets have automatic-shutdown features that trigger if the heating elements cross a safety threshold.

How should I wash a men’s heated jacket?

A. Most jackets need to be carefully hand-washed and allowed to air-dry, but a few are machine washable.

For the hand-wash-only models, you should give your jacket a soft wipe-down after each wear — otherwise you’ll have a harder, longer cleaning due before you know it.

For machine-washable models, most have crucial instructions that must be followed, such as removing the batteries or that it should only be machine-washed a certain number of times. These can be found on the jacket's tag and on the manufacturer's website.

Can I take a men’s heated jacket on a plane?

A. Yes, the Transportation Security Administration allows them on flights. You may need to comply with some extra security, so arrive early.

What’s the best men’s heated jacket to buy?

Top men’s heated jacket

DeWalt Heated Lightweight Soft Shell Jacket

What you need to know: This option is a great intersection of effectiveness and cost.

What you’ll love: It heats five zones — the upper-left and upper-right chest, the mid-back, and both arms. The exterior is polyester that’s water- and wind-resistant, plus it has fleece polyester lining — including in the hood — for extra warmth. It can even charge your devices through a USB port.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that cold air can sneak into your chest through a loose waist. It’s on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s heated jacket for the money

Ororo Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket

What you need to know: This is perfect for colder-than-usual weather.

What you’ll love: It has three heating zones — the upper-left and upper-right chest and the mid-back. It can heat in seconds and can last for up to 10 hours on a full charge, plus it can charge your devices through a USB port.

What you should consider: It isn’t machine washable, and several consumers warned that it runs on the small side. A few also had issues with the power cable disconnecting from the battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Itiebo Men’s Heated Jacket

What you need to know: It comes in two coverage options to best fit your needs.

What you’ll love: It comes in either three- or eight-heating-zone models — both heat the left and right chest and mid-back, with the eight-zone model also heating the left and right waist, shoulders and hood. It’s water- and wind-proof and lasts for up to eight hours.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with the battery starting to fail after roughly a year of use. Others found it to run on the large side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

