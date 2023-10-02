Lululemon’s new cold-weather apparel: raincoats, puffers and more

Cold weather is finally beginning to arrive in many parts of the U.S. Is your wardrobe ready? If not, now is a great time to head to Lululemon to check out new arrivals in cold-weather apparel, featuring slick raincoats, cozy puffers, trendy vests and more. Lululemon has everything you need to stay nice and warm (and look good doing it) this fall.

7 cold-weather must-haves that just arrived at Lululemon

Lululemon Down for It All Jacket

The Down for It All Jacket is ideal for fall because it’s the perfect in-between temperature jacket. It’s made for mid-warmth and designed to help regulate your body temperature. Lululemon actually designed it for running in cold temperatures, but it’s so stylish that you can really wear it anywhere and take advantage of its water-resistant, windproof four-way stretch fabric that’s made for ultimate comfort.

Lululemon Wave-Quilt Insulated Jacket

This jacket looks good, feels good, and most importantly, keeps you warm. It’s mid-warmth and insulated to help regulate your body temperature in cool fall weather, while its trendy, scoop-back design won’t look out of place during a night out on the town.

LuluLemon Oversized Tie-Waist Trench Coat

For rainy fall weather, there really is no look more timeless than a classic trench, and this calf-length version can be a staple piece in your wardrobe for years to come. Its oversized fit ensures maximum comfort (and room inside for layers on chillier days), and its waterproof outer layer will keep you dry, no matter the weather.

Lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket

For extra-cold days, this long puffer is sure to keep heat in and cold and wind out. It’s calf-length with a relaxed fit and cinchable waist, so you can wear it over layers or customize a slimmer fit. The hood is removable, and interior pockets let you stash your essentials without exposing your hands to the elements.

Lululemon Oversized Hooded Rain Jacket

Raincoats are necessary for staying dry, but too many of them also trap sweat and humidity inside, defeating the purpose. Not this one, which is lined in a breathable, sweat-wicking inner fabric while also being waterproof on the outside. It’s oversized to allow for layers underneath and provide total bum coverage, with special sealing along the seams to ensure that not a drop of rain can get inside.

Lululemon Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket

All the warmth in a trendy, super-cropped cut. This puffer is the transition piece your wardrobe needs for fall, with water-repellant, windproof fabric and mid-warmth insulation that helps regulate your body temperature. The silhouette is fun and stylish, with a crop right at the cinchable waist.

Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

Vests are still in this year, and this one is sure to keep you warm on chilly fall days. It features a removable hood, interior pockets and zippable hand pockets with a hidden phone sleeve. Its relaxed fit feels roomy, with space for layers underneath so you can maximize your coziness.

