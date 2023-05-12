Which spring outfits are best for fashionistas over 50?

Spring is in the air, and a new, sunny season is finally arriving. Now that warmer temperatures are rounding the corner, it’s time to swap heavy winter clothing for lighter and brighter essentials to celebrate the blooming season.

And if you’re a woman over 50 looking for a new spring wardrobe, you don’t need to resign yourself to pastels and basics. While they’re perennial staples (no pun intended), bolder colors and designs have graced spring runways and begun showing up in stores. This season, the brighter, the better — and there are countless fun, flattering styles to give you the spring glow-up you’ve been looking for.

Everything you need to glow up this spring

Trending spring looks

You’ll see some tried-and-true classics this season, and they’re taken to the next level with trendy details or coordinating accessories.

Women’s Floral Whisper Printed Flutter-Sleeve Blouse

Elevated staples: Many people are elevating spring staples by pairing basics with bolder coordinating pieces. This season, classic cropped pants are matched with busy blouses, including styles with ruching, exaggerated sleeves or neon colors.

Colorblocking: Colorblocking, one of the season’s hottest looks, features two or more colors that oppose one another. The statement-making style is actually simple to pull off: Wear a solid top and bottom in bold, intense shades of orange, blue, green, pink or yellow.

Sold by Macy’s

Women’s Wide-Leg Sailor Pants, Created for Macy’s

Throwback styles: Revived styles and silhouettes have been popping up in spring collections, ranging from wide-leg pants to double-breasted jackets. Once-popular textured details are trending again, particularly fringes, lace, studs and over-the-top buttons.

Sold by Macy’s

Essential accessories

Calvin Klein bucket bag

Spring is the perfect time to overhaul your seasonal accessories, starting with handbags. Cool purple shades, as seen in this colorblocked Calvin Klein bucket bag, are embraced as contemporary neutrals. As far as seasonal jewelry is concerned, pearls are once again on-point, particularly with classic strands, oversized studs, and faux pearls in trending colors. Gold tone is the dominating finish of the season, and it’s seen everywhere from jewelry to sunglasses to handbag hardware.

Sold by Amazon

Best spring pieces for a glow-up

Charter Club Cotton Striped Top

The preppy, seaside-inspired style is a contemporary spin on the basic striped shirt. The boatneck collar is universally flattering and lends itself to easy accessorizing with long pendant necklaces.

Sold by Amazon

Lauren Ralph Lauren Ellington Flat Sandal

If you’re searching for an everyday spring sandal, this sophisticated T-strap slingback coordinates well with dresses, denim and more. The sandal has a padded, shock-absorbing insole for all-day comfort.

Sold by Macy’s

Style & Co Curvy Capri Jeans In Bright White

These capri jeans, available in bright white, are a seasonal staple that coordinates with just about any top or blouse. They’re made with a soft cotton and elastane blend that lets you bend and sit comfortably. The pair is easily dressed up or down with the right sandals or heels.

Sold by Amazon

White Mark Animal Print Caftan

Fun and flowy, this floral caftan can be worn with solid-colored tank tops and bottoms. Later in the season, it can also be used as a colorful beach or pool cover-up paired with palazzo pants or shorts.

Sold by Macy’s

Cole Haan Packable Hooded Raincoat

A travel-friendly option, this Cole Haan raincoat is now available in soothing spring colors, including lavender, mauve and canyon rose. The oversized collar gives the otherwise simple style an uplifted, modern appearance.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Military Band Jacket in English Rose

If you’re looking for a spring statement jacket, this military style in pink is a compelling option. With that said, it’s still a sophisticated, polished style with blazer-inspired details, including rounded edges and a tapered waist.

Sold by Macy’s

DV Dolce Vita Stacey Plush Braided Sandal

Braided sandals are a step-up from everyday flip-flops, not to mention their luxurious texture adds a touch of class to any spring outfit. This Dolce Vita style comes in neutral colors.

Sold by Macy’s

