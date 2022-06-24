If you burn easily, try going for a swimsuit cover-up made from material that boasts ultraviolet light protection to block the sun’s harmful rays.

Which swimsuit cover-up is best?

The best swimsuit cover-up lets you go from the pool or ocean to local shops or diners without a complete wardrobe change. That means it should dry quickly while flattering your body. You can also choose one you can throw on over a pair of jeans for layering when you are not using it as a cover-up.

If you are looking for a versatile, cute swimsuit cover-up, the Jeasona Crochet Tunic Dress is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a swimsuit cover-up

Its purpose

A swimsuit cover-up gives you coverage while you are at or around the pool or beach. Cover-ups also let you show off your bikini and body in any way that you see fit, as they are sold in several styles.

Its style and coverage

It’s your swimsuit cover-up, so you get to choose how much or how little of your body it conceals. Here are four typical options, along with the coverage they provide.

Kimono : Short or long styles usually cover the shoulders and back, with an open front you can sometimes close with a tie at the waist.

: Short or long styles usually cover the shoulders and back, with an open front you can sometimes close with a tie at the waist. Sarong : Adaptable and typically long, these can be folded and wrapped in several ways to create a long skirt, short skirt or a dress.

: Adaptable and typically long, these can be folded and wrapped in several ways to create a long skirt, short skirt or a dress. Sundress : Short or long styles let you pick just the right amount of coverage.

: Short or long styles let you pick just the right amount of coverage. Tunic: These land at the mid to upper thigh, sometimes feature a side slit for a more relaxed fit and can feature short or long sleeves.

When deciding which is best for you, consider your body’s best attributes and pick the one that lets you confidently flaunt those features.

Its material

While swimsuit cover-ups come in many fabrics, ensure that the one you pick is absorbent, durable and easy to care for. While it is tempting to get carried away with an eyecatching style, remember that it will be exposed to sand and water from your wet swimsuit, so it should be durable and dry quickly.

What to look for in a quality swimsuit cover-up

Breathable

Regardless of your preferred length and coverage, your cover-up should be breathable enough to let your swimsuit dry quickly and keep you cool in hot weather. Look for fabrics that feature “quick-dry” technology or lightweight weaves such as chiffon, lace or crochet.

Versatile

While it is common to buy a dedicated beach or pool cover-up, you can also get one that can be worn anywhere by paying attention to its details. The primary benefit here is that you get to use it more often. Here are four styles and how you can wear them in your daily life.

Kimono : Stick with a shade that complements your existing wardrobe’s color palette and throw it on over your favorite bodysuit or pair of jeans and a tank top.

: Stick with a shade that complements your existing wardrobe’s color palette and throw it on over your favorite bodysuit or pair of jeans and a tank top. Sarong : Twist this into one of the many dress styles, and wear it alone or pair it with your favorite leggings, jeans or bike shorts.

: Twist this into one of the many dress styles, and wear it alone or pair it with your favorite leggings, jeans or bike shorts. Sundress : Look for fabrics that are not too transparent so you can go anywhere in it.

: Look for fabrics that are not too transparent so you can go anywhere in it. Tunic: Throw this on over your favorite pair of skinny jeans, leggings or bike shorts.

Unfussy

Few wardrobe items are worse than those pesky pieces you need to “fix” or fidget with every time you wear them. For example, an adorable kimono is not worth it if it falls off one shoulder every time you move. Ensure that you can comfortably move around in your selected cover-up without any malfunctions before you decide to keep it.

How much you can expect to spend on a swimsuit cover-up

While you can easily spend upward of $100 on an adorable cover-up, there are many fantastic ones for around $20.

Swimsuit cover-up FAQ

What is the best length for your swimsuit cover-up?

A. Any length between your mid-thigh and knee is great. It lets you comfortably move around without worrying about it dragging on the ground, or being so short that you live in fear of a strong breeze or bending over.

What’s the best way to wash your swimsuit cover-up?

A. It’s always best to follow the instructions on the label. If they allow it, you can rinse and wash it by hand in your sink or tub with a gentle detergent when you wash your swimwear.

What’s the best swimsuit cover-up to buy?

Top swimsuit cover-up

Jeasona Crochet Tunic Dress

What you need to know: This crochet style can keep you cool in hot weather, and it’s so cute you might even want to wear it out on the town over a bodysuit.

What you’ll love: This is a loose-fitting boho-style tunic that boasts side slits with drawstrings that let you can control how much skin you show. This crocheted cover-up also features a V-neck and should hit most at the mid-thigh. It comes in sizes S-XL.

What you should consider: The loose knitting, side slits and V-neck might be a little too revealing for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top swimsuit cover-up for the money

Back From Bali Beach Sarong

What you need to know: This versatile wrap is one-size-fits-all and comes in 10 vibrant patterns.

What you’ll love: This sarong is 67 inches long and 45 inches wide so you can use it as a wrap, shawl or dress. It is made from lightweight rayon that dries quickly and keeps you cool in hot weather without being transparent.

What you should consider: The patterns might be a bit too bold for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kistore Sheer Floral Kimono

What you need to know: This is a gorgeous chiffon kimono that you can wear anywhere.

What you’ll love: It is one-size-fits-all and features delicate floral embroidery from top to bottom. It boasts loose three-quarter-length sleeves with an open front and lands at the knee for a relaxed but flattering fit.

What you should consider: Since it is made from sheer fabric, it might be a little too transparent for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

