The best black refrigerator

Measure twice! Know not only that the black refrigerator will fit into its space but that the box will also make it through your front door and into the kitchen.

Which black refrigerator is best?

The right kitchen appliances — particularly the largest of them all, the refrigerator — should offer not only functionality but plenty of style as well.

Black refrigerators are a popular option — and for good reason. Typically, they’re easier to clean and better hide dirt, smudges, and fingerprints than alternatives. While white appliances can fade and look dated and stainless steel may feel cold, black offers a modern aesthetic and neutral base to complement other décor.

There’s much more to consider when shopping for a black refrigerator. Our guide includes all you need to know plus a few reviews of our favorites at the end, such as our top pick from Samsung, which is feature-packed and perfect for large households.

Considerations when choosing a black refrigerator

Black stainless steel

This relatively recent innovation is one of the reasons black has become so popular. Black stainless steel offers a warmer aesthetic than silver but features the fingerprint-resistant nature of stainless steel. Many companies offer black stainless steel for all their kitchen appliances, although it comes at a premium price.

Size

Refrigerators range greatly in size, with smaller options typically around 16 cubic feet and large selections featuring capacity over 30 cubic feet. The rule of thumb is that you need five to six cubic feet of space per person in the household, although maybe a bit more if you’re a frequent cook.

Type

Refrigerators fall into one of four categories:

Side-by-side: These options feature two doors (one on either side), one for the fridge section and the other for the freezer. These come in most sizes.

These options feature two doors (one on either side), one for the fridge section and the other for the freezer. These come in most sizes. Top freezer: The freezer occupies the top portion of this type, as the name suggests. They tend to be smaller or medium in size, and the hinge may be moved to either side.

The freezer occupies the top portion of this type, as the name suggests. They tend to be smaller or medium in size, and the hinge may be moved to either side. Bottom freezer: In this case, the freezer is on the bottom portion of the unit and opens like a door or drawer. These are usually smaller or medium units.

In this case, the freezer is on the bottom portion of the unit and opens like a door or drawer. These are usually smaller or medium units. French door: The largest of all fridges, this option features three or four doors, with two doors opening up to the fridge and a freezer drawer on the bottom. A fourth door may be an additional cooling drawer above the freezer, if included.

Black refrigerator features

Smudge-resistant

Many companies offer fridges that resist smudging, which may be especially useful for those with small children. Such design makes cleaning easier while keeping the unit looking modern and new.

Smart home technology

Some companies feature smart fridges that connect to WiFi and may be monitored and controlled from an app. In some cases, you may only be able to check on energy efficiency and water filtration levels, but more advanced models may have a touchscreen interface like a tablet where you can utilize a variety of apps right from the door of the fridge.

Black refrigerator price

Smaller black refrigerators cost up to $1,000, but most mid-size options, including those with black stainless steel, are between $1,000-$2,000. However, if you want a large French-door refrigerator, the price runs higher.

Black refrigerator FAQ

Q. How do I clean the exterior of a black refrigerator?

A. For the outside, cleaning is simple: a microfiber cloth can tend to any marks, while a soft cloth with warm water wipes away dirt. Be careful, however, with black stainless steel exteriors. If they scratch, the marks are more visible and harder to fix.

Q. What are some disadvantages to black refrigerators?

A. The black color, especially on larger appliances, can make a room seem smaller and darker if it doesn’t get a lot of light. Also, while they hide dirt and dust better, they don’t prevent it from accumulating. Lastly, note that black is a popular trend now, and trends don’t always last.

Black refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best

Samsung’s 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer

Our take: Large-capacity, black stainless-steel French door fridge from a leading name in quality appliances.

What we like: Suitable for large, active households. Exterior resists smudges and fingerprints. Features adjustable shelves and intuitive temperature controls. Temperature can be adjusted remotely with your smartphone.

What we dislike: Pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Kenmore Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Our take: Simple, no-frills black fridge for small spaces that comes at a low cost.

What we like: Good for those on a budget or shopping and cooking for one or two people. Interior space is easy to organize. Terrific value.

What we dislike: Lacks any features. Size is limiting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GE’s Freestanding Compact Refrigerator

Our take: Quality mini-fridge offers convenient and additional cooling and freezing space.

What we like: From a trusted brand, this clean and compact fridge provides easy storage for drinks and food. Includes can rack and crisper.

What we dislike: Likely not useful as a primary refrigerator in a home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

