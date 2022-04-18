Which gas dryer is best?

Gas dryers are an excellent alternative to electric dryers … if you have a gas line in your home. You can have a gas line installed in most places if you don’t have one. The installation fees increase the upfront cost, but it’s usually worth it in the long run. Gas dryers have increased energy efficiency, which will save a huge amount of money over time.

The best gas dryer is the LG 7.3-Cubic-Foot Ultra Large Smart Gas Vented Dryer. The smart features make it a breeze to use.

What to know before you buy a gas dryer

How does it work?

Gas dryers use a combination of gas and electricity. Electricity powers the controls and components like the drum and temperature monitoring systems. Gas is used for heating.

When a cycle is started, a pilot light ignites and a gas valve is opened. The gas is then ignited, and the now-hot air is blown into the drum. The gas valve opens and closes as needed to maintain the desired temperature.

Gas dryer benefits

There are three key benefits over solely electric dryers.

Cost: Gas dryers use less electricity, and gas is a more efficient heating source, combining for savings in operating costs.

Gas dryers use less electricity, and gas is a more efficient heating source, combining for savings in operating costs. Time: As gas is more efficient, it takes less time for a cycle to completely dry your clothes.

As gas is more efficient, it takes less time for a cycle to completely dry your clothes. Fabric: As your clothes spend less time rolling in the dryer, they are less worn by cycle’s end and thus last longer.

Size and capacity

Gas dryers have an exterior size and an internal capacity.

Size: Most dryers are similarly sized, save for the most compact or largest models. There may be a difference of two or three inches at most in midrange models.

Most dryers are similarly sized, save for the most compact or largest models. There may be a difference of two or three inches at most in midrange models. Capacity: Gas dryers have capacities between 3.5 and 9 cubic feet, though most are 7 to 8 cubic feet. Capacities on the furthest sides of the spectrum have some effect on size, but most capacities in the middle can be found in roughly the same size.

What to look for in a quality gas dryer

Drum

Drums have two points to discuss: material and internal lighting.

Material: Most drums are made of stainless steel, and some are ceramic-coated stainless steel. Ceramic coatings are more likely to scratch and rust, so it’s best to stick with plain stainless steel.

Most drums are made of stainless steel, and some are ceramic-coated stainless steel. Ceramic coatings are more likely to scratch and rust, so it’s best to stick with plain stainless steel. Light: The best drums have internal lighting so it’s always easy to see what’s inside.

Moisture sensor

The best dryers have a moisture sensor — or some other kind of sensor — that can adjust a cycle as needed to lessen or eliminate energy waste and prevent damage to your clothes.

Extended tumble

Clothes wrinkle the most when a drying cycle ends and the clothes are left to sit inside. Some dryers include an extended tumble setting that continues to spin your clothes after the heat has stopped to combat these wrinkles.

Drying rack

Some gas dryers have a special rack for drying objects that would damage or be damaged by the drum. Articles of clothing like shoes and hats are most commonly placed on a drying rack.

How much you can expect to spend on a gas dryer

Gas dryers typically cost $500-$2,000. For less than $600, you get a small but capable machine, while spending more than $1,000 gets you a large, feature-packed model.

Gas dryer FAQ

Does a professional need to install a gas dryer?

A. Yes. Preferably a plumber, though any qualified contractor will do. The reason is that a gas dryer needs to be connected to a gas line. If that connection isn’t made correctly, it will become life-threatening through gas inhalation and a greatly increased chance of fire or explosion.

How long does a gas dryer last?

A. That depends on how well you treat it and how often you use it. Generally speaking, a gas dryer should last for at least 10 years.

How safe are gas dryers?

A. As long as they are installed correctly by a professional, they are entirely safe. There is always the risk of gas leaking out or the electrical system shorting out, but these risks are no bigger or smaller than with any other gas- or electricity-based appliances.

What’s the best gas dryer to buy?

Top gas dryer

LG 7.3-Cubic-Foot Ultra Large Smart Gas Vented Dryer

What you need to know: Its smart connectivity is its best feature.

What you’ll love: Smart connectivity lets you monitor your load’s progress and even adjust it from afar. It also pings your phone once it finishes, can diagnose issues it may be having and is compatible with smart assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the same range of drying cycles as similar dryers. A few consumers had issues with large loads pushing the door open during a cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top gas dryer for the money

Whirlpool 7-Cubic-Foot 120-Volt Gas Vented Dryer

What you need to know: It has a surprising number of cycles and options for its price.

What you’ll love: Two of its biggest features are AutoDry and Wrinkle Shield, which help prevent clothes over-drying and wrinkles forming respectively. The hamper door opens downward so there’s no risk of clothes landing on the floor, and it has 14 cycle options.

What you should consider: It’s on the low end of capacity for a midrange model. Some purchasers had issues with the lint trap expelling lint into the air when opened.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Gas Dryer

What you need to know: It is large and has some excellent features.

What you’ll love: A moisture sensor changes your cycle’s drying time to prevent overheating and eliminate excess energy usage, saving your clothes and your energy bill. It has an interior drum light so you will never miss a sock again, and it has 10 drying cycles to choose from.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with large loads throwing the drum out of balance, but it’s easy to rebalance it.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

