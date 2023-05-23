Cars that could be on the road for kids that were bought by parents this graduation season (Graphic by Steve Sbaraccia/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s that time of year when many parents are thinking about giving their teens a car as a graduation present.

However, immaturity and inexperience can make driving riskier when it comes to teenagers.

One way to reduce that risk is to be mindful of the type of car they drive.

Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have teamed up to provide parents with some cost-effective as well as safe solutions for teen transportation.

They crashed them, they maneuvered them, they panic-stopped them and they looked at various styles and models to come up with a list of 62 cars that are the best fits for teenagers.

“We don’t have on this list any really small cars because small cars don’t provide very much protection in a crash,” IIHS Chief Researcher David Zuby said. “Nor do we have any giant vehicles because larger vehicles take longer distances to stop and are harder to maneuver.”

With teens four times more likely to be involved in a crash, it’s important you pick the right vehicle for them.

Consumer Reports and The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crunched the data coming up with 16 new vehicles and 46 used ones ranging in price from $7-$20,000.

Zuby said it was a challenge to find vehicles to recommend based on the continued shortage of late-model used cars.

“We have fewer models on the list this year than we have in the past,” he said. “That just reflects the fact that the cars are considerably more expensive than they were.”

When it comes to cost, he warns you don’t want to go the clunker route.

“The fact that kids are likely to crash suggests that you want a vehicle that’s safe and can protect them when they’re in a crash,” Zuby said. “It may seem like an economical choice, but if the kid ends up with serious or life-threatening injuries, it’s probably not worth it.”

The two research groups have certain vehicles on their list that they are very fond of for teenage drivers.

“Small SUVs and midsized cars would be good choices because they’re reasonably sized,” Zuby said. “They’re large enough to provide good crash protection, but they’re not so big to be hard to maneuver. There are a lot of good choices in those two classes on these lists.”

If your child isn’t of driving age right now, why not plan ahead?

“One good strategy for a parent whose child isn’t old enough to drive is to choose a safe vehicle for themselves, and then hand it down after it’s got some miles and some years on it,” Zuby said.