Frozen shrimp recalled due to possible listeria contamination

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Grocery stores across the Gulf Coast are pulling a specific brand of frozen shrimp off the shelves after a recall was issued over possible listeria contamination.

Southeastern Grocers issued a recall Tuesday on its 16-ounce bag (16-20 count) of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen jumbo, cooked shrimp (UPC: 2114003262). The product has a best-by date of April 5, 2023.

The recall was issued because of the detection of possible listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infections can also cause flu-like symptoms and even miscarriages and stillborns in pregnant women.

The product was sold in all Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets stores. The sale of the product has been prohibited while the Food and Drug Administration investigates the source of the problem.

SEG said customers should throw the shrimp away or return it to any store for a full refund.