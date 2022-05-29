Which baby fence is best?

It’s exciting when your baby starts crawling. It opens them up to a whole new world of possibilities. Unfortunately, not all of them are positive or safe. Take your eyes off your baby for a moment, and they might get into mischief or find potential dangers within their limited reach.

That’s where a baby fence comes in. It’s a simple, yet effective means of preventing your baby from venturing into harm’s way. There are many different types of baby fences available. Figuring out the best one for your family will ultimately come down to where you plan to put it in your home. For width and versatility, the top pick is the Regalo Super Wide Baby Gate and Play Yard.

What to know before you buy a baby fence

Types

Some baby fences are small and designed to simply block off doorways, stairways and walkways. Others are large and create an enclosure that prevents your baby from wandering around the house or outside.

Size

The size of the baby fence you need really depends on your space. Ask yourself some important questions before making a choice. Where do you want to prevent your baby from going? In what area of the house will you primarily allow your baby to walk or crawl? Your answers will dictate the size you need. For instance, if you only need to block off doorways, then a small fence will work for you.

Material

Steel, plastic and mesh are the most popular materials used to create baby fences, with metal being the sturdiest and mesh being the softest. You should watch for sharp edges and loose parts, especially on steel and plastic gates. Also, keep in mind that steel fences are often heavier and less mobile than plastic and mesh.

What to look for in a quality baby fence

JPMA certification

JPMA stands for the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, and their stamp of approval ensures that the product has been inspected and tested at a separate facility to meet all of their safety standards.

Mounting

If you don’t purchase a free-standing fence, mounting options can be extremely important. There are typically two options for mounting: hardware and pressure mounts.

Hardware: Hardware mounts are the safest and most secure way to stabilize a baby fence because both sides are screwed into the wall or door frame. Hardware-mounted fences are not meant to be temporary and are recommended when blocking staircases or other potentially dangerous areas of the house.

Pressure: Pressure-mounted gates are easier to move around the house than other styles. Utilizing tension for mounting, they don’t need to be screwed permanently into the wall or doorway to hold them in place.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby fence

The cost of a baby fence depends on the quality of materials, features, benefits and installation. A budget-friendly model you can set up yourself can cost as low as $50. A higher-quality and/or larger-sized baby fence requiring professional installation can cost $100-$500.

Baby fence FAQ

Where should you put a baby fence?

A. A baby fence can be placed most anywhere in a home. However, it’s safest to install a fence where adults can hear and see the child. This helps ensure their safety at all times.

What makes a baby fence safe?

A. Although most manufacturers test their products before they go to market, it is still possible that the baby fence might be defective or was broken during shipping. Always check for defects and breakage before assembling. Additionally, check to make sure there are no sharp edges, weak spots or other potential hazards. After assembling the fence, double-check the installation to make sure it is stable and secure. You should also make certain that all fence pieces and attachments cannot be removed by your child, as they can be a choking hazard.

What’s the best baby fence to buy?

Top baby fence

Regalo Super Wide Baby Gate and Playard

What you need to know: This ultra-long baby gate can be set up multiple ways to create a safe space for your little one.

What you’ll love: This baby fence is durable and an all-steel design. The pass-through door makes it convenient for adults and animals to go through. This model offers a 2-in-1 design as both a gate and a playpen, which can be easily and quickly converted with no tools required.

What you should consider: When setting up or reconfiguring the shape, check that all small pieces are tightly attached to avoid them being separated from the unit and creating a choking hazard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby fence for the money

Dreambaby Nottingham 2-in-1 Gro-Gate

What you need to know: This is the perfect fence for small areas such as doorways, hallways and staircases.

What you’ll love: It has expandable gates that grow to fit multiple doors and hallways, along with pressure-mounted options. The gate door easily swings open with an easy to lift handle and opens wide enough to move large items through the opening.

What you should consider: For long-term usage, it’s advisable to install this with a hardware mount to lock it in place since the tension rods can loosen over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and buybuyBABY

Worth checking out

Toddleroo 3-in-1 Metal Superyard

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a baby fence that works great indoors and outdoors, this model gives you the ability to mount it to the walls inside and stand free outside.

What you’ll love: This baby fence has all of the top safety features, including a childproof double-locking system. It’s also JPMA certified for ages 6 to 24 months. This freestanding baby fence sets up easily and quickly, and accommodates angled walls and extra-tall baseboards.

What you should consider: Additional hardware may need to be purchased separately to accommodate all possible configurations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

